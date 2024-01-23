Famous TikToker Hajia Bintu is enjoying her vacation in Dubai, while some celebrities are in Abidjan to support the Black Stars of Ghana in the ongoing AFCON

Hajia Bintu flaunted her smooth skin in an expensive denim ensemble and soft makeup

Some social media users have commented on Hajia Bintu's elegant outfit and new car

Ghanaian TikToker Naomi Asiamah, popularly called Hajia Bintu, lives an enviable socialite lifestyle as she travels on luxurious vacations outside the country.

The beauty entrepreneur is currently in Dubai, having a good time with her friends while rocking smoking hot outfits that accentuate her voluptuous figure.

Ghanaian TikToker Hajia Bintu rocks heavy makeup. Photo credit: @bintu_hajia

Source: Instagram

Hajia Bintu looked classy in a strapless denim crop top and matching ripped jeans styled with white pointed designer high heels. The style influencer was pictured sitting in Mayback with a red interior design.

Check out the photos below;

Hajia Bintu dresses decently in black kaftan

Hajia Bintu wowed her fans when she stepped out in Dubai rocking a black one-piece female kaftan and black headwrap.

Watch the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Hajia Bintu's luxurious lifestyle

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

issah_cubana stated:

No talent, no skills, just the Nyash, and it's paying more than degrees

officialhoward16 stated:

She uses that thick cat very well. It pays better than that degree

yga_slime stated:

The power of Nyash

smart_machine2 stated:

I wonder how those jeans look from the back

Rolexcambridge stated:

Nyash is paying ..Anyways, nyash always over bosoms

xty_lishhh stated:

My woman❤️

yes_iamolukiss stated:

Looking sweet

owusu7148 stated:

Nice one

Dennissteroland stated:

The power of big duna !!!

scorpion_5366 stated:

The first time I saw you with high heels shoes, keep it up, baby girl ❤️❤️

alexb4lyfe stated:

Enjoy it , the poor people in the comments will always have something to say

