Ghanaian model Nana Asare has made a bold fashion decision with her stunning traditional wedding kente gown for her outdoor wedding ceremony.

The beautiful bride with a perfect sihoutte wore a custom-made strapless kente gown designed by House Of Oath for her plush event.

The talented fashion designer based in Kumasi took a risky decision by designing a v-shaped front and back corseted kente gown that clinched to her body without any wardrobe malfunction.

Ghanaian bride Nana Asare looked ethereal in a simple ponytail hairstyle and perfect makeup by a top Nigerian bridal makeup.

The gorgeous bride completed her look with Valentino Garavani pumps to match her look.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Nana Asare slays in a white top and black long skirt

The beautiful bride looked radiant in a white long-sleeve top and black thigh-high skirt for the pre-wedding photoshoot.

The handsome and calm groom wore a two-piece kaftan while smiling graciously for the cameras.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Nana Asare's traditional wedding kente outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

kenteklosetgh stated:

This year has the colors to Olive and burnt green year ooo.

My dreariest team @houseofoath ,thank you so much for coming through for our bride .God bless you all . And the outfit was a perfect fit .

maameajua stated:

_lin_22 stated:

See beautyyyy chaiii. God really took his time with the Ghanaian women

deeyahs_accessories stated:

You did amazing

giorgianathaniel stated:

Supermodel, stunning beauty - picture of perfection ❤️

giorgianathaniel stated:

Per-fec-tion!!!!!!

selby_s_glamour stated:

This is gorgeous

herlooksbyfitnat stated:

Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️

iamjoycebenson stated:

This is by far my favorite design… definitely a future design for me

mhyzwinnie stated:

This is beautiful

Ghanaian Bride With Small Waist Looks Flawless In A Sleeveless Beaded Kente Gown And Curly Hairstyle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Dzifa, a Ghanaian bride, is among the most beautiful December brides because to her distinctive kente outfits for her traditional wedding.

For her bridal appearance, the stunning bride with smooth skin wore pink lipstick and flawless makeup.

Some social media users have praised the bride's simplicity while commenting on the viral wedding videos.

