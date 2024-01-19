Joe Mettle's Wife: Lady Selasie Looks Classy In Long-Sleeve Striped Shirt And White Ripped Jeans
- The beautiful wife of Ghanaian musician Joe Mettle has gone viral with her effortlessly chic outfit
- The gorgeous mom looked stunning in beautiful hairstyle and flawless makeup as she stepped out
- Some social media users have commented on Joe Mettle's wife's beautiful photos trending on Instagram
Ghanaian entrepreneur and wife of award-winning musician Joe Mettle is on our style radar for the week. Lady Selassie is one of the top fashionable women in Ghana who is married to famous male celebrities.
The chief executive officer of Golf Event House wowed her followers with her high fashion sense as she rocked a classy designer outfit in a viral video.
Mrs Mettle wore a long-sleeve striped shirt and white ripped jeans while dancing in pointed, shiny high heels.
The celebrity mother with voluptuous figure styled her look with a white designer side bag. She wore a long, centre-parted hairstyle and mild makeup.
Watch the video below;
Lady Selasie dazzles in a yellow corset top and flared skirt
Lady Selasie was the perfect wedding guest in a yellow corset top and matching flared skirt that she paired with a beautiful fascinator.
Check out the photo below;
Some social media users have commented on Lady Selassie's stunning outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
miss_agyen stated:
My all-time favourite verse! ISAIAH 43:2 thank you
lyna__love stated:
Selzy, beautiful Mama
Xxzoebillionxx stated:
Gorgeous ❤️
Phyllis stated:
Love the energy, my Beaut
tumbi_cani stated:
Woy3 girl, wait!! @lady_selasiemettle. And that bag is my size! Hallelujah, somebody!
theshoppersshop_ stated:
Love eeeeeeeet❤️❤️
lilipearl_baaba_otoo stated:
You're such a natural ❤️❤️
enuonyam_ stated:
Aaaaawwww
ladytriumph_ stated:
OK, fine lady even your joy is contagious
ashardey_ty stated:
How am I just seeing this? I love you mehn
mxll_si_mii stated:
But I love her style Jesus, fine, Daughter ❤️
Joe Mettle And His Wife Rock Classy Outfit While Posing At Times Square
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the gorgeous wife of gospel artist Joe Mettle, one of Ghana's stylish celebrity couples.
Lady Selassie never fails to impress with their impeccable taste in clothing for exclusive and high-profile occasions.
The ministers of God were excellent in athletic attire in a widely shared video while having a great time on vacation in New York.
