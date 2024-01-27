Ghanaian entrepreneur Victoria Osafo Nkansah says Ghanaian celebrities don't know how to dress

In an interview with blogger Zionfelix, she made a comparison about how Nigerians are taking the fashion industry seriously

Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata and some social media users have commented on the viral interview

Victoria Lebene, popularly called Mrs Osafo Nkansah, has urged Ghanaian celebrities to step up their fashion game in her recent interview with blogger Zionfelix.

The famous blogger Nkonkonsa's pretty wife revealed that Ghanaian celebrities don't have a niche. She added that Ghanaian celebrities don't have their unique style.

She called on celebrities to follow Nigerian celebrities' steps to bring out their A-game and X factors.

Ghanaian musician Martin King Arthur, popularly known as Kofi Kinaata, has reacted to the trending video with this comment.

Inferiority complex.. that has been our problem till that. To us, everything outside Ghana is better than our own. We have a very long way to go.

Some social media users have commented on Zionfelix's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

adjei5704 stated:

Why are they constantly comparing to Nigerians? So, if you think dressings are not up to standard, up your game. Why compare yourself to another? Asem o.

ivorian_toffee stated:

She looks messy and uncomfortable; The comparison annoys me the most! Smh

jaybaba_gh stated:

Inferiority complex: why compare a whole country to another? And she’s confidently talking?

Gigicalm stated:

What does she know about fashion? Just look at her appearance, the hair alone

quenny1562 stated:

This lady ankasa her sense be small I swear.

she_is_amenorvi stated:

Mrs. Nkansah, speak for yourself; stop saying "Us" when you're the only person suffering from an inferiority complex. Why is it that whatever you bring up nowadays is geared towards comparing Ghana to Nigeria? Recently, you posted a post on your Instagram page comparing Nigerian Designers to Ghanaian Designers. Now you're sitting here saying Ghanaian celebrities should up their game because our sister country, Nigeria, is far gone. What is your problem?

