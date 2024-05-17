TV3 morning show co-host Berla Mundi has impressed fashionistas with her stunning African print dresses

The style influencer and her longtime designer Yartel GH as a good relationship as he always designs her outfits

Some social media users have commented on Berla Mundi's exquisite African print outfit and hairstyle

Award-winning Ghanaian media personality Berlinda Addardey popularly called Berla Mundi is giving fashionistas style inspiration with her African print outfit.

The brand ambassador of a popular textile manufacturing company in Ghana has switched from wearing ready-to-wear dresses to custom-made African print ensembles.

Berla Mundi slays in elegant dresses. Photo credit: @berlamundi.

For her latest post, the TV3 presenter wore a three-quarter sleeve dress with stylish sleeves designed by male fashion designer Ezekiel Yartel. He is the same designer who designed her beautiful wedding dresses in January 2024.

Berla Mundi looked stunning in a frontal lace voluminous hairstyle and flawless makeup.

Watch the video below;

TV3 presenter Berla Mundi stuns in a black dress for a photoshoot in New York

TV3 morning show host Berla Mundi looked effortlessly chic in a black puff sleeve dress and black strappy heels.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian enterprenuer Angela Kwarteng has commented on Berla Mundi's post

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

therealangela_k stated:

International Media Superstar

chichi.yakubu stated:

The caption you all that and more Onaapo

babeshinny stated:

The Ga-Dangme fraternity is proud of you. Such beauty with brains. Chai! you fine too much

miss._brobbey.yy stated:

Part time member of waakye kanzo association ❤️

kerenalayine stated:

It looks like my role model and I alive similar foods especially the Kenkey

theanitaerskine stated:

Récipient of the Highest Black Star Medal of Yoncéland…..

mame_pokuah stated:

Most beautiful ❤️

gloriaosarfo stated:

Mmmm, Spiceeeyyy

niikwae05 stated:

Looking radiant as always. Every time I see you am inspired a notch higher.

Berla Mundi Looks Elegant In A Classy African Print Skirt Suit And Coloured Hairstyle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Berla Mundi has elevated her style game with this gorgeous African print outfit.

The fashion influencer looked stunning during her photo shoot, donning a suit with exquisite detailing.

Nana Ama McBrown and other some social media users have commented on Berla Mundi's outfit.

