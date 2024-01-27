Regitta Arthur, the wife of former Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, looked regal during her master's graduation

On Wednesday, January 24, Regitta received an EMBA in Project Management from the University of Ghana Business School

Many of her well-wishers congratulated her on her new milestone after seeing her posts on social media.

Ghanaian businesswoman and wife of former Black Stars player Emmanuel Agyeman Badu is among the female celebrities who stood out with their classy looks during the master's graduation in January 2024.

Agyeman Badu and Regitta Arthur look stunning together. Photo credit: @alba_experience.

Source: Instagram

The University of Ghana Business School awarded the pretty and intelligent woman an EMBA in Project Management on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

The gorgeous entrepreneur Regitta Agyeman Badu wore a custom-made beaded kente gown that flaunted her voluptuous figure as she posed at different angles.

Mrs Agyeman Badu chose a simple side-parted frontal ponytail hairstyle that complemented her stunning look.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Watch the video below;

Ex-black stars player Agyeman Badu's wife shows off her bare face online

Regitta Agyeman Badu showed off her bare face in a makeup transformational video that has gone viral on social media.

She looked effortlessly chic in a silky short-sleeve floral pyjama set and elegant earrings.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Regitta Agyeman Badu's graduation video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

babyface-sweet stated:

Look at that hair slayed! On point, I love it, beautiful woman. @esplendido.beauty, keep up the good work. Your hands are blessed forever ❤️

celebritystyle_boutique stated:

On point ❤️❤️❤️

kente_pa_gh stated:

Joojo... the kente plug, please

theempress_1 stated:

This is beautiful

obaasweetie_ stated:

Love it

mharme_ardjoarh stated:

Beautiful ❤️

fingers_combgh stated:

This is amazing

fleurfaces_ stated:

Very beautiful ❤️

Hairgurustudio stated:

Beautiful work done

chattys_glow stated:

So beautiful ❤️

Agyeman Badu's Pretty Wife Stuns White Lace Dress, Bows Down To Greet Despite At Thanksgiving Party

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about former Black Stars footballer Agyeman Badu and his stunning wife hosted an opulent Thanksgiving celebration.

Regitta, Agyeman Badu's wife, accessorized her ensemble with a chic fascinator and an exquisite white dress.

Ghanaian businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite and members of the East Legon Executive Men's Club looked sharp at the occasion, wearing designer clothing.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh