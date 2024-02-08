Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has shared lovely photos on Instagram after her lavish vacation

The A-lister, who recently signed a new ambassadorial deal, looked exquisite in a stylish figure-hugging gown

Some social media users have praised the superstar for inspiring them with her charming hairstyle

Ghanaian actress Felicity Nana Ama Agyemang, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, wants to break the internet the internet with her sultry photos.

The 46-year-old looked smoking hot in a strapless corseted gown with a long train after her long, luxurious vacation abroad.

Nana Ama McBrown slays in stunning custom-made dresses. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown

Nana Ama McBrown left jaw-dropping as the first female celebrity to rock the new braids hairstyle trending on social media.

She wore shiny silver earrings with diamonds that matched her bracelet and fashionable rings.

Check out the photos below;

Nana Ama McBrown looks regal in a kente gown

Nana Ama McBrown stole the spotlight as a reality show host with her flamboyant kente gown and charming hairstyle.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's trending photos on Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

dianon_gh stated:

Hardworking, beautiful lady ❤️

kofikoomsongh_ stated:

Awura Leti! Woho twa ankasa!❤️

christabeldarbo stated:

Sweet mummy, you do all ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

akua8047 stated:

This is beautiful ❤️

fosuhemaa795 stated:

She is just fine ❤️❤️❤️

Rubacarlsgh stated:

I love this gown ...and the colour looks great on you, I must add

neal__davids stated:

Periodtt ❤️

Thehighestblog stated:

Her Excellency Nana Ama❤️

stellathe_star77 stated:

Kash, this is why in Ghana it's Nana oooo Nana No size ❤️❤️❤️❤️

badu9608 stated:

Beautiful Ama Nhyira ❤️ You are highly favoured

richmondasamoah4667 stated:

Her Empress in her Royalty pose❤️❤️❤️❤️much love.

Selassiebrownofficial stated:

Her royal highness ❤️❤️ #brimmmmm

Nana Ama McBrown Rocks An Iconic African Print Suit Dress And Fascinator

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown's elegant African print dress that most of her fans

With their intricately detailed masterwork garment, the style icon and her glam squad have genuinely excelled.

Some people have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's effortlessly stylish attire and hairstyle on social media.

