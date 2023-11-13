Former Black Stars player Agyeman Badu and his gorgeous wife held a plush Thanksgiving party after their viral wedding ceremony

Agyeman Badu's wife, Regitta, wore a stunning white dress and stylish fascinator to complete her look

Ghanaian businessman Despite and members of the East Legon Executive Men's Club looked dapper in designer outfits at the event

The chief executive officer of Despite Media Group, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, and his hardworking son Kennedy Osei stepped out to grace former Black Stars player Agyeman Badu's Thanksgiving party in his house.

Ghanaian professional footballer Agyeman Badu and his gorgeous wife Regitta Arthur set a new record in November 2023 with their multi-day wedding celebrations.

Agyeman Badu and his wife Regitta look stunning together in classy outfits. Photo credit: @ghkwaku

Ghanaian fashion designer Regitta wore a custom-made white lace dress with a structured off-shoulder sleeve and matching fascinator as she hosted family and friends at her mansion.

In the viral video, Dr Osei Kwame Despite was spotted in a stylish white short-sleeve shirt paired with tailored-to-fit white trousers as he exchanged pleasantries with the latest celebrity bride.

Watch the video below;

Agyeman Badu's wife slays in stylish purple outfit at her plush Thanksgiving party

Ghanaian bride Agyeman Babu looked elegant in a two-piece outfit as she hung out with her friends at her plush Thanksgiving party.

Watch the video below;

Agyeman Badu and his wife exchange their wedding rings

Ghanaian bride Regitta looked elegant in a glittering lace gown for her white wedding. The celebrity couple got the congregation emotional with their marital vows.

Watch the video below;

Agyeman Badu rocks a customised kente outfit for his traditional wedding

32-year-old Ghanaian footballer Agyeman Badu looked regal in a customised kente outfit for his traditional wedding.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Agyeman Badu's wife's elegant outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Streettalenthub stated:

Thanksgiving party? after marriage? We Africans are poor but use money for useless things.

_dalywayne stated:

Money sweet In This Life Get Money No Explanation!!

Hemaanadya stated:

Da rich men are marrying da slim ladies ooo, bbl fuo nyinaa nka d3m, go n marry dem n see u'll run at loss

iamana134ever stated:

Blessings and honor

nana__abatua stated:

Is the way she's bending and greeting for me,agyeman Badu is rich but the lady is also rich in morals and values

feliciamensah672 stated:

Beautiful, and you can see the happiness because when the man has security

