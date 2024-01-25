Ghanaian bride Eno has won over social media with her heartwarming true love story as she rocks a beautiful kente gown for her private wedding

The gorgeous bride with an infectious smile wore unique jewellery sets to match her custom-made dress

Some social media users have congratulated the lovely couple on their wedding as they start a new milestone together

An older Ghanaian bride with perfect fair skin has gone viral with her flawless beauty and unique kente gown designed by Pistis GH.

The gorgeous bride, Eno, couldn't hide her joy during the makeup transformational session and hairstyling as she smiled throughout the process.

Ghanaian bride Eno and her husband look adorable together. Photo credit: @strandsghana

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian bride Eno chose mild makeup that blends with her skin tone with much emphasis on contouring and eyebrows.

For the hairstyle, she looked elegant in a frontal lace ponytail that suited her calm and great personality.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

She wore a stylish kente gown woven to represent the Ghanaian national flag colours with a touch of blue to make her stand out.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Eno slays in a structured lace dress for the reception party

The lovely couple based in the Ashanti Region of Ghana looked stunning together in this lovely wedding video.

Ghanaian bride Eno wore a ruffled sleeve lace dress with extraordinary applique designs for her memorable wedding ceremony.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Eno's stunning bridal transformational video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Regysartistry stated:

No words

mz_aquia stated:

She’s gorgeous

Swankybodyessentials stated:

Ever beautiful, sis Eno!!! Lovely personality, too!

Herlooksbyfitnat stated:

Glorious ❤️❤️❤️

luxebridalby_serwaaj stated:

So gorgeous

Prophetessobaahemaasweetie stated:

Beautiful

_officialyvonne stated:

Wow Akyem ahuof3

Owusuvashty stated:

Congratulations, Auntie Eno, I’m happy for you ❤️

Smileyfacemichelle stated:

Beautiful

immaculate_faces stated:

This is beautiful

chelseablaq_ stated:

You did an excellent job ❤️

Akorfaaku stated:

Aw, congratulations, Eno ❤️

egudie_sika stated:

This is beautiful

memories_millinery stated:

So beautiful

Ghanaian Bride Looks Classy Ruffled Drop Sleeve Corseted Gown With Luxe Beadwork For Her Wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian bride Pascaline Asantewaah, who has reaffirmed that simplicity best achieves elegance.

The beautiful bride from Kumasi dressed in two kente ensembles for her opulent traditional wedding.

Some social media have wished the stunning pair a happy wedding while admiring her beauty.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh