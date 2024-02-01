Ghanaian musician Mzbel's love for made-in-Ghana dresses and accessories is admirable as she trends with her latest look

The gorgeous style influencer looked classy in a brocade dress as she signed a new deal with a real estate company

Some social media users have congratulated Mzbel on her new achievement while admiring her outfit

Ghanaian singer Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly called Mzbel, has made her fans proud as she dresses decently to sign another big ambassadorial deal in January 2024.

The 44-year-old wore a stylish three-quarter sleeve brocade maxi dress and glittering high heels as she was unveiled as the brand ambassador for a real estate company in Ghana.

Ghanaian singer Mzbel slays in beautiful hairstyles. Photo credit: @mzbeldaily

Source: Instagram

The nursing mother looked elegant in a braided ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup while rocking beautiful contact lenses.

Mzbel accessorised her look with gold drop earrings and a bracelet that matched her clutch purse.

Watch the video below;

Mzbel slays in a green cutout African print dress

Ghanaian entrepreneur and chief executive officer of Belkid's playground, Mzbel, looked incredible in a long-sleeve ruffled dress and ponytail hairstyle.

Mzbel has a collection of clutches that always match her effortlessly chic looks.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian singer Mzbel's gorgeous outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Mzgodivaa stated:

Look beautiful @mzbeldaily

Korshieadade stated:

It is the 3 strong gold buttons on the dress like St Mary’s Korle Gonno uniform

Championkalla stated:

Please, I love how you dress now

Marigyataa stated:

Kyerɛsɛ you can worry ankasa asumasi is also barking in the next house

walaby_gh stated:

Diplomatic at its best. Goddess anaa? no size

queen_rabidoll_ stated:

You look so gorgeous .

movement_showbiz stated:

Decent Woman

roofleak_concretewaterproof stated:

Congratulations, my queen. I know those houses. They're strong and beautiful houses!

liyndy1234 stated:

Congratulations

Mzbel Dazzles In A Stylish African Print Jacket And White Thigh-High Lace Skirt

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Mzbel, a mentor and style influencer for youth with her high fashion sense.

The fantastic woman consistently appears in stylish African print outfits that her admirers can readily copy.

Social media users and Ghanaian beauty Victoria Michaels have commented about Mzbel's incredible ensemble.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh