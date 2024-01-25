Ghanaian singer Mzbel is a role model and go-to style influencer for many young girls nationwide

The phenomenal woman always steps out in fashionable African print ensembles that her fans can easily replicate

Ghanaian model Victoria Michaela and some social media users have commented on Mzbel's stunning outfit

Ghanaian musician Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known in showbiz as Mzbel is a female musician who has stayed relevant in the entertainment industry since 2007, when she released her first single, 16 Years.

The 44-year-old has contributed immensely to the fashion industry by promoting Ghanaian fashion designers when she graces local and international platforms with her looks.

Ghanaian singer Mzbel slays in coloured African braids. Photo credit: @mzbeldaily.

Source: Instagram

In a viral photo trending on Instagram, the new mother looked regal in an African print long-sleeve print jacket and elegant lace skirt.

For the glam, Mzbel looked fabulous in coloured African print braids, heavy makeup and contact lenses while accessorising with a gold wristwatch and bracelet.

Check out the photos below;

Mzbel flaunts her cleavage in a classy African print outfit

Celebrity mother Mzbel made a bold fashion statement with her braless African print outfit for her New Year photoshoot.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian makeup artist and baby mama of Zionfelix's son, Minalyn Touch, has commented on Mzbel's elegant outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Minalyntouch stated:

Mon babe! ❤️❤️

Vicamichaels stated:

Mama

official_dacoster stated:

Mzbel ❤️❤️❤️

osei__felicia stated:

Golden ❤️❤️

official_bempah stated:

My love ❤️

f.wiafe stated:

My real and beautiful GODDESS ❤️❤️

akhosuah_beauthy stated:

Drip Goddess

Quarcookrystyne stated:

Beautifully beautiful mama

i_like_the_newforce stated:

Queen ❤️

crison_logah stated:

Ohemaa berry

abigasty8 stated:

Beautiful ❤️

b.onney_ stated:

You're so appealing to the human eyes

Wanlov stated:

pls, can I be the next baby daddy

nkru555 stated:

It looks as if there's some resemblance with Mzgee, or is it my eyes

Iamvacs stated:

We are back like never before

Mzbel Stuns In A White Corseted Dress With Puff Sleeves As She Breastfeeds Her Daughter In Public

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Mzbel, a musician from Ghana who never ceases to amaze her fans with her stylish postpartum ensembles.

Here, she's wearing a white dress. The actress looked stunning in pictures with her daughter, sporting box braids and makeup.

Social media users have commented on Mzbel's widely shared Instagram photo of herself nursing.

