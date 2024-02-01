Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has posted the perfect Valentine's Day outfit as she slays in a two-piece ruched ensemble

The beauty goddess showed too much skin in the viral photos that have generated lots of reactions on Instagram

A bevy of Ghanaian celebrities commented on Fella Makafui's daring outfit choice for the photoshoot

Famous actress Fella Makafui is undoubtedly one of the most well-known figures in the Ghanaian fashion industry.

She is known for her classy street style, and one of her signature looks is flaunting her voluptuous figure in revealing outfits.

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui looks stunning in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

The gorgeous wife of Ghanaian musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called AMG Medikal, has posted another jaw-dropping photo and video on Instagram.

Fella Makafui looked smoking hot in a cleavage-baring crop and body-hugging long ruched skirt while posing to show her backside in the viral video.

The mother of one looked fabulous in a long, curly frontal hairstyle and beautiful makeup that made her glow.

Watch the video below:

Fella Makafui looks incredible in a two-piece outfit

The chief executive officer of Beauty By Fella looked sassy in a long-sleeve see-through top and matching leggings in a video.

Fella Makafui styled her look with a black designer bag that perfectly matched her black strappy heels.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian style icon Nana Akua Addo and others commented on Fella Makafui's gorgeous outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

Nanaakuaaddo stated:

I swear God indeed did ❤️❤️❤️ Trophy wife

Chichiyakubu stated:

He truly did! You’re even hotter in person I’m so proud of you; it was good bumping into each other the other day ❤️

amgdeuces_ironboy stated:

Beauty with the juice

yhayra_ stated:

Every single slide

chrisnunies_gh stated:

Beyoncé, is that you?

i.amrichie stated:

Class

Tashaamos stated:

My wife ❤️

e.dzifa stated:

Yes, he did

Iamlerny stated:

He sure did!

muntaka_official stated:

@fellamakafui is the most beautiful black female actor in Ghana who agrees with me

pmdboss25 stated:

GOD DID @fellamakafui

Mrjamesreinhold stated:

Power girl moves

Fella Makafui Looks Smoking Hot In Red Cutout Fishnet Dress And Curly Hairstyle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about YOLO actress Fella Makafui, who made headlines on Instagram with her bold ensemble and endearing hairdo.

The female style influencer looked terrific in a fishnet dress for a new photo session by the poolside.

Numerous female celebs praised Fella Makafui's perfect makeup while commenting on her provocative dress.

Source: YEN.com.gh