Ghanaian musician S3fa has never suffered a wardrobe malfunction since she rose to stardom

S3fa has one loyal fashion designer who always designs her dresses and gowns to suit her great personality

Some social media users have commented on S3fa's wedding guest dress style inspiration

Ghanaian musician Sefadzi Abena Amesu, popularly called S3fa, was the perfect wedding guest in a glamorous red gown.

The Echoke hitmaker looked magnificent in a red round-neck designed with a faux fur train as she graced Bisa Kdei's wedding in January 2024.

Ghanaian musician S3fa looks fabulous in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @s3fa_gh

S3fa wore heavy makeup with well-defined brows and contouring while posing flirtatiously in front of the camera.

The 28-year-old looked elegant in a long, expensive frontal hairstyle that reached her backside while posing with her cute silver clutch purse.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian musician S3fa slays in a short green lace dress

Afropop musician S3fa looked terrific in a green dress as she thrilled her fans with a stellar performance during the 2023 festivities.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian musician Fantana has commented on S3fa's breathtaking gown

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Iamfantana stated:

BODY!!!!

queeneshun1 stated:

Succulent

Sistaafia stated:

Ahouf3 ❤️

Ernestkasare stated:

Looking hot and Sweet baby girl

epjewellers1 stated:

Muah , no bars

Poshbyveee stated:

Obaapa

sleem_thuq stated:

If you want to know more about SEFAKOR’s current….see more

Arhmarhiscolina stated:

Dakuda ❤️ hot body ✌️

Mcasantea stated:

Big S3fa

pocketfashion_official stated:

You are very sassy, Sefa.....I love you .Ewe people to the world.

da_therapizt stated:

FOREVER QUEEN AND MORE❤️

Realgoodchocolate stated:

It’s my friend that is so beautiful to me inside and out❤️

luckyryms_goat stated:

U did an Amazing job. The job is yourself is HAPPY

S3fa Black Lace Corseted Dress To Receive A Music Award In South Africa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about S3fa, who trended in South Africa due to her striking appearance at the Music Awards.

The style influencer donned an exquisite corseted outfit at the red carpet event. Some Ghanaian female musicians, including Wendy Shay, Sista Afia, and others, have commented on S3fa's stunning ensemble.

