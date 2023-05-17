Ghanaian melanin bride Mercy is among the beautiful women who walked down the aisle in April 2023

The gorgeous bride with an infectious smile looked awesome in a dazzling kente gown for her traditional wedding

The happy couple, Daniel and Mercy, have gone viral with their fun wedding games, anchored by MC Okokobioko

Ghanaian couple, Mercy and Daniel, lived up to the expectation of wedding guests with their fashionable wedding ensembles and choreography on the dance floor.

Ghanaian couple Daniel and Mercy look classy together. Photo credit: @mcokokobioko

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian couple Mercy and Daniel look classy in an elegant outfit

The beautiful bride wore a silk spaghetti strap dress and a lustrous black hairstyle for the pre-wedding photoshoot.

The groom looked dapper in a white short-sleeve shirt with great details, which he paired with matching white trousers.

Ghanaian bride Mercy looks gorgeous in a corseted kente gown

Mercy wore a cleavage-baring pink kente dress for her traditional wedding, and she looked fabulous in a coloured hairstyle and flawless makeup.

Ghanaian bride Mercy looks ravishing in a white lace gown

The happy bride Mercy looked exquisite in a shiny long-sleeve dress, showing off her dance moves. The fashion designer, Ammy Splash Fashion, used white see-through lace as an overlay for the silver bustier.

Ghanaian hairstylist, Hairlegance by Mich, impressed fashionistas with the bridal hairstyling that has gone viral on social media.

The gorgeous bride was spotted with a pink-themed bouquet on the dance floor.

Watch as blindfolded Ghanaian groom Daniel tries to identify his wife

Ghanaian professional master of ceremonies, Okokobioko, anchored the adorable couple's wedding that has gone viral on social media. As part of the fun games, the groom was tasked to identify his wife by touching the hands of some wedding guests.

Ghanaian Bride Naana Mesmerises Wedding Guests With Her Corseted Tie-Dye Gown For Her Traditional Wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Naana, a Ghanaian bride who set a new standard for stunning women walking down the aisle in May 2023.

The weekend's private wedding saw the style icon wear a beaded tie-dye gown.

The fashion designer has received appreciation from many social media users for developing a distinctive look.

Ghanaian Bride Goes Viral As She Uses Her Own Hair To Fix Charming Ponytail Hairstyle: "Frontal Is Overrated"

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian lawyer and bride Natasha-Rosalynd Tettey, who wore her natural hair for her star-studded wedding.

On her wedding day, the elegant and stunning bride embraced her natural hair instead of investing in pricey frontal hairstyles.

The stunning bride received praise from social media users for making such a bold choice on one of the most important days of her life.

Source: YEN.com.gh