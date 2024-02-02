Ghanaian bride Anastasia has set a new record with her bridal hairstyle and ensembles for her private wedding

The curvy bride wore custom-made dresses that fitted her perfectly for the multi-day ceremonies

Some social media users have commented on the bride's choice of hairstyle for her luxurious wedding

Ghanaian bride Anastasia is the first woman to walk down the aisle with her natural short hairstyle in February 2024. The melanin opted for a minimalist look for her traditional and white wedding ceremony.

She looked breathtaking in a colourful and corseted spaghetti strap kente dress that complemented her flawless skin tone.

Ghanaian bride Anastasia looks gorgeous in elegant dresses. Photo credit: @phosua_detailed.

The gorgeous bride had an infectious smile and wore heavy makeup with well-defined brows and glossy lips.

Ghanaian bride Anastasia completed her bridal look for the traditional wedding with red drop earrings.

Ghanaian bride Anastasia slays in a silky corseted white gown

The fashionable Ghanaian bride looked gorgeous in a simple yet classy white spaghetti strap gown for her white wedding.

She wore a beautiful pearly tiara and matching earrings as she strutted in designer purple bridal shoes.

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Anastasia's elegant wedding hair and dresses

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

kinesh_creationz stated:

Short her drip nu

ofosuhemaa_16 stated:

Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

lorettalarbi_ stated:

Anastasia

eberthalogs25 stated:

Beautiful, my dear sister shs gave me

ako_sua__ stated:

Benewaa looking so beautiful

rucci_glam_gh stated:

Sassy woman❤️❤️❤️

Yeagbesi stated:

❤️ this is lovely, paaaa. Can I order something similar?

maame81650 stated:

Where can I get this kente pls

Efuakobil stated:

Congratulations to Anas❤️

_pushpa_gg stated:

I love to see the smiles you light up your client's faces

