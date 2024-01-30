Ghanaian Photographer Marries A Melanin Bride Rocking An Off-Shoulder Petal Sleeves Kente Gown
- Ghanaian photographer James Mckeown is among the wedding vendors who tied the knot in January 2024
- The famous photographer and his graceful bride didn't disappoint as they consulted a top event planner to plan their viral wedding
- Some social media users have commented on the trending wedding videos shared on Instagram
Ghanaian photographer James Mckeown and his lovely wife Redeemed have wowed their fans with plush wedding videos.
The overly excited bride with melanin skin looked magnificent in an off-shoulder kente gown with uniquely designed sleeves.
Ghanaian bride Redeemed couldn't stop smiling through the ceremony while showing off her dance moves.
She looked radiant in a long curly hairstyle and perfect skin tone makeup for her lavish traditional wedding ceremony.
Watch the lovely video below;
Ghanaian bride Redeemed slays in stylish lace ball gown
The gorgeous Ghanaian bride Redeemed looked heavenly in a sleeveless ball gown similar to the design for her traditional wedding.
Watch the video below;
Ghanaian photographer James Mckeown looks dashing in a colourful kente outfit
Ghanaian groom and photographer James Mckeown looked ethereal in a beautiful kente ensemble for the traditional wedding.
Watch the video as he arrives at the venue with the groomsmen
Ghanaian couple Redeemed and James look stunning together
Adorable couple Redeemed and James wore classy outfits for their pre-wedding photoshoot while enjoying their champagne.
The pretty bride wore a glittering lace gown and coloured hairstyle while the groom looked dapper in a green suit and white long-sleeve.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian photographer James Mckeown's wedding videos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
mckay_photos stated:
My wife❤️❤️
mzz_reen stated:
Beautiful ❤️
Rheeparry stated:
I love this Anna; beautiful
Reniscratch stated:
What an outfit
Menaskente stated:
The excitement alone, aww
thepharmartist__ stated:
so pretty
sedinam_a stated:
Our beautiful bride
abizbar2723 stated:
Please, dear, can I get your video
Mizkaycreation stated:
The photographer’s wife❤️
prophetessjoy2 stated:
The gown was gowning
mckay_photos stated:
Twinnie, you do all.
splendorvee1 stated:
Beautiful gown
Benitayirenkyi stated:
This gown is fire congratulations
