Ghanaian photographer James Mckeown is among the wedding vendors who tied the knot in January 2024

The famous photographer and his graceful bride didn't disappoint as they consulted a top event planner to plan their viral wedding

Some social media users have commented on the trending wedding videos shared on Instagram

Ghanaian photographer James Mckeown and his lovely wife Redeemed have wowed their fans with plush wedding videos.

The overly excited bride with melanin skin looked magnificent in an off-shoulder kente gown with uniquely designed sleeves.

Ghanaian couple Redeemed and James look stunning together. Photo credit: @mckay_photos

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian bride Redeemed couldn't stop smiling through the ceremony while showing off her dance moves.

She looked radiant in a long curly hairstyle and perfect skin tone makeup for her lavish traditional wedding ceremony.

Watch the lovely video below;

Ghanaian bride Redeemed slays in stylish lace ball gown

The gorgeous Ghanaian bride Redeemed looked heavenly in a sleeveless ball gown similar to the design for her traditional wedding.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian photographer James Mckeown looks dashing in a colourful kente outfit

Ghanaian groom and photographer James Mckeown looked ethereal in a beautiful kente ensemble for the traditional wedding.

Watch the video as he arrives at the venue with the groomsmen

Ghanaian couple Redeemed and James look stunning together

Adorable couple Redeemed and James wore classy outfits for their pre-wedding photoshoot while enjoying their champagne.

The pretty bride wore a glittering lace gown and coloured hairstyle while the groom looked dapper in a green suit and white long-sleeve.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian photographer James Mckeown's wedding videos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

mckay_photos stated:

My wife❤️❤️

mzz_reen stated:

Beautiful ❤️

Rheeparry stated:

I love this Anna; beautiful

Reniscratch stated:

What an outfit

Menaskente stated:

The excitement alone, aww

thepharmartist__ stated:

so pretty

sedinam_a stated:

Our beautiful bride

abizbar2723 stated:

Please, dear, can I get your video

Mizkaycreation stated:

The photographer’s wife❤️

prophetessjoy2 stated:

The gown was gowning

mckay_photos stated:

Twinnie, you do all.

splendorvee1 stated:

Beautiful gown

Benitayirenkyi stated:

This gown is fire congratulations

Ghanaian Bride With Serious Acne Causes A Stir With Her Bridal Makeup Video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Emefa, a trained midwife from Ghana, who looked stunning in dresses made to order and little makeup for her opulent wedding.

The stunning bride, whose contagious smile has gone viral, chose a subtle makeup look for her wedding.

A few people have left comments on social media regarding the bride's breathtaking transforming makeup films.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh