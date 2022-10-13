The second female SRC president in the history of the University of Ghana, Esinam Seade is off the market

The advocate for women in leadership, Miss Seade, is betrothed to Ghanaian doctor and lead pastor, Albert Agbi

Many Ghanaian celebrities are drooling over the beautiful pre-wedding photo of the lovely couple shared on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Many Ghanaian celebrities and alumni of the University of Ghana have taken to social media to congratulate Ghanaian influencer Esinam Seade after announcing her wedding bells.

The women in leadership advocate, Esinam, is set to marry Doctor Albert Agbi, the lead pastor at a non-denominational church.

In an Instagram post, Esinam wore an off-shoulder floor-sweeping dress posing with her heartthrob, who also looked dapper in a white and orange ensemble.

Former Legon SRC President, Esinam Seade and Dr. Albert Agbi announce their wedding with a gorgeous photo. Source@esie_seade

Source: Instagram

Esinam captioned the photo;

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many times the blessings you pray for are right beside you. Look closely!

The DESIRE of MY HEART!

#AlbeWithEsie #dimplecouple

HIM @dralbertagbi

Many Ghanaian celebrities have commented on the lovely pre-wedding photo of the beautiful couple.

irenelogan

We are representing live and colored

victorialebenee

Look at what God has done

reginavanhelvert_

Congratulations baby girl

iamedemgh

Congratulations

royal_baci

Congrats love ❤️❤️❤️

kaessuman

Love dey sweet oh

Miss Seade was admitted to the University of Ghana during her undergrad years after winning the Miss Ecowas Ghana title. She made use of this to participate in various activities, such as representing her university in international debates.

She gradually got involved in student politics and was chosen to lead the University of Ghana's Students Representative Council.

Esinam Seade was the first female SRC president in a decade and the second female in the history of the University of Ghana.

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson won the hearts of Ghanaians with her fashion sense

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote that celebrated Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson is among the top movie stars with an unpredictable fashion sense.

The multiple award winner actress Lydia Forson always just her great personality into her fashion sense, making her unstoppable.

From her red carpet moments to birthday parties, Lydia Forson always steals the show with her looks.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh