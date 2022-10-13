Lebene, Edem, Other Celebs React As Former UG SRC Prez Esinam Seade Shares Pre-Wedding Photos
- The second female SRC president in the history of the University of Ghana, Esinam Seade is off the market
- The advocate for women in leadership, Miss Seade, is betrothed to Ghanaian doctor and lead pastor, Albert Agbi
- Many Ghanaian celebrities are drooling over the beautiful pre-wedding photo of the lovely couple shared on social media
Many Ghanaian celebrities and alumni of the University of Ghana have taken to social media to congratulate Ghanaian influencer Esinam Seade after announcing her wedding bells.
The women in leadership advocate, Esinam, is set to marry Doctor Albert Agbi, the lead pastor at a non-denominational church.
In an Instagram post, Esinam wore an off-shoulder floor-sweeping dress posing with her heartthrob, who also looked dapper in a white and orange ensemble.
Esinam captioned the photo;
Many times the blessings you pray for are right beside you. Look closely!
The DESIRE of MY HEART!
#AlbeWithEsie #dimplecouple
HIM @dralbertagbi
Many Ghanaian celebrities have commented on the lovely pre-wedding photo of the beautiful couple.
irenelogan
We are representing live and colored
victorialebenee
Look at what God has done
reginavanhelvert_
Congratulations baby girl
iamedemgh
Congratulations
royal_baci
Congrats love ❤️❤️❤️
kaessuman
Love dey sweet oh
Miss Seade was admitted to the University of Ghana during her undergrad years after winning the Miss Ecowas Ghana title. She made use of this to participate in various activities, such as representing her university in international debates.
She gradually got involved in student politics and was chosen to lead the University of Ghana's Students Representative Council.
