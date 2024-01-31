2015 Ghana's Most Winner Oheneba Akosua Safoah Esq is among the few beauty queens with a high fashion sense

The female politician who works with Alan Kyerementeng dresses decently in stunning outfits

Some social media users have commented on her latest kente dress that is trending on Instagram

2015 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Oheneba Akosua Safoah Esq, popularly called Esi, embraces her African roots as she rocks a breathtaking kente dress.

The beauty queen looked ethereal in a shimmering corseted kente dress perfectly designed with colourful kente patterns to make the dress stand the test of time.

2015 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Esi slays in elegant dresses. Photo credit: @regal_esi.

Queen Esi styled her look with a kente fascinator, the first that elevated her look. She looked flawless in heavy makeup and long eyelashes for this lovely photoshoot.

2015 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner looks terrific in an African print maxi

Ghanaian female lawyer and politician Queen Esi wore a custom-made dress designed by former Ghana's Most Beautiful judge, Linda Ampah.

She completed her look with a stylish turban while showing off her bare, makeup-free face on social media.

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Teiya has commented on Esi's beautiful photo

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

queenteiya_gmb22 stated:

Queen for a reason

queenekua_19 stated:

Magnificent

her__ladyship__ stated:

Obaa Aho)f3 ❤️

classy_cal stated:

A Queen and more❤️

Modernageaccessories stated:

Beauty with brain❤️❤️❤️

esi_eunice stated:

Yes, girl

the_miss_sandy_ stated:

Roleeeee‍❤️You are so pretty, ma’am

stellathe_star77 stated:

Me too; Always in your Comments for a reason ❤️❤️❤️

roi88_99 stated:

Beauty with brains my fellow from the Central region

Amsatzosman stated:

My beautiful Esi. Counsel, I salute ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Richardkwamefrimpong stated:

Gorgeous

Iinanakyei stated:

No gree for anybody in sitting pretty lool

Meet 2015 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner, Esi, The First Beauty Queen To Be Called The Ghana Bar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the 2015 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Esi, who was called to the Ghana Bar.

The Movement for Change team member looked stunning with perfectly applied cosmetics and arched eyebrows.

Past contestants and winners of Ghana's Most Beautiful Queens have hailed the young achiever.

