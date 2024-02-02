Ghanaian television personality, Berla Mundi made such a beautiful bride as she rocked elegant kente and white gown for her wedding

The 36-year-old looked gorgeous in a stunning gowns designed by an awarw-wining fashion designer in Ghana

A bevvy of Ghanaian celebrities have commented on Berla Mundi's viral wedding photos

Ghanaian media personality and former Miss Malaika contestant Berlinda Addardey, popularly known as Berla Mundi has finally posted photos from her private traditional wedding ceremony.

The style influencer looked breathtaking in a spaghetti strap beaded kente gown that made her glow as she posed in different angles for her wedding photoshoot.

Berla Mundi and David Tabi look stunning together. Photo credit: @berlamundi

Ghanaian male fashion designer Ezekiel Yartel and founder of Yartel GH used different unique beads to design her custom-made gown.

Berla Mundi looked glamorous in a voluminous frontal hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her bridal look.

Check out the photos below;

Berla Mundi slays in a black gown as she host Presidential Gala

Berla Mundi looked fabulous in a black gown with glittering design as she hosted the 2024 presidential Gala and dinner ceremony over the weekend.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian actor James Gardiner has commented on Berla Mundi's wedding photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Yazzisangari stated:

You look stunning congratulations, darling ❤️

Chichiyakubu stated:

You’re beautiful Berla

Jamesgardinergh stated:

Right now dieeer I can’t comment to much ooo …… I don’t want a problem

iam_evefortune stated:

BERLA is really really beautiful

iam_evefortune stated:

The princess she is

Greybervel stated:

What a bride !!! Step on your necks with your beauty !!! It's giving !!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️ God did !!!!

Skindryvette stated:

Gorg

Nanaakuasmom stated:

Love every bit of this❗️❗️❗️❤️

lyna__love stated:

You made a beautiful bride

Gemstonesprettyofficials stated:

You truly made a Gorgeous Bride. God bless your Union

Jayclaudbeauty stated:

Wow! You looked amazing!!!!✨

Berla Mundi Looks Glamorous In A Classy Customised Gown For Her Private Wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Berla Mundi's elegant white gown for her white wedding

The beauty queen looked heavenly, wearing a gorgeous kente ensemble and a gorgeous haircut for the private occasion.

Some social media users have commented on Berla Mundi's exquisite wedding photographs.

