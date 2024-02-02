Berla Mundi Looks Spectacular In Beaded Mermaid-Inspired Kente Gown For Her Traditional Wedding
- Ghanaian television personality, Berla Mundi made such a beautiful bride as she rocked elegant kente and white gown for her wedding
- The 36-year-old looked gorgeous in a stunning gowns designed by an awarw-wining fashion designer in Ghana
- A bevvy of Ghanaian celebrities have commented on Berla Mundi's viral wedding photos
Ghanaian media personality and former Miss Malaika contestant Berlinda Addardey, popularly known as Berla Mundi has finally posted photos from her private traditional wedding ceremony.
The style influencer looked breathtaking in a spaghetti strap beaded kente gown that made her glow as she posed in different angles for her wedding photoshoot.
Ghanaian male fashion designer Ezekiel Yartel and founder of Yartel GH used different unique beads to design her custom-made gown.
Fella Makafui looks smoking hot in a revealing ruched outfit that shows her flat tummy in stunning photos
Berla Mundi looked glamorous in a voluminous frontal hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her bridal look.
Check out the photos below;
Berla Mundi slays in a black gown as she host Presidential Gala
Berla Mundi looked fabulous in a black gown with glittering design as she hosted the 2024 presidential Gala and dinner ceremony over the weekend.
Watch the video below;
Ghanaian actor James Gardiner has commented on Berla Mundi's wedding photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Yazzisangari stated:
You look stunning congratulations, darling ❤️
Chichiyakubu stated:
You’re beautiful Berla
Jamesgardinergh stated:
Right now dieeer I can’t comment to much ooo …… I don’t want a problem
iam_evefortune stated:
BERLA is really really beautiful
iam_evefortune stated:
The princess she is
Greybervel stated:
What a bride !!! Step on your necks with your beauty !!! It's giving !!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️ God did !!!!
Skindryvette stated:
2015 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Esi proves she is a queen with swag as she slays in shimmering kente dress
Gorg
Nanaakuasmom stated:
Love every bit of this❗️❗️❗️❤️
lyna__love stated:
You made a beautiful bride
Gemstonesprettyofficials stated:
You truly made a Gorgeous Bride. God bless your Union
Jayclaudbeauty stated:
Wow! You looked amazing!!!!✨
Berla Mundi Looks Glamorous In A Classy Customised Gown For Her Private Wedding
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Berla Mundi's elegant white gown for her white wedding
The beauty queen looked heavenly, wearing a gorgeous kente ensemble and a gorgeous haircut for the private occasion.
Some social media users have commented on Berla Mundi's exquisite wedding photographs.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh