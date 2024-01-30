Ghanaian Bride With Charming Short Hairstyle Rocks One-Hand Glittering Kente Gown For Her Wedding
- Ghanaian health professional Winnifred made such a gorgeous bride as she rocked a viral wedding dress trend for her lavish wedding
- The calm and intelligent health worker flaunted her curves in a stylish kente gown while showing off her cleavage
- Some social media users have commented on the glowing bride, Winnfred's wedding videos
Ghanaian bride Winnifred from Koforidua, the capital of the Eastern Region of Ghana, is among the few women who wore short hairstyles for their plush wedding in January 2024.
The fair-skinned bride looked radiant in a green one-hand kente gown designed by top female designer Bertha Asiamah for the traditional wedding ceremony.
Ghanaian bride Winnifred dazzled in perfect mild makeup that made her glow on her big day as she started a new marital life.
Watch the video below;
See the lovely wedding decor at the plush event
The beautiful bride and the love of her life invested a lot in their wedding decor and set for the traditional wedding ceremony in the Eastern Region.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Winnifred's stunning wedding dress and makeup
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
winn_iejoy stated:
Koforidua flowers are the prettiest work sis❤️
adepa_em stated:
The skin is skinning
__eyevee stated:
Pretty girl!!
evangelstitches1 stated:
Modabertha hands
otee_mah stated:
@modabertha, I so admire your works..When it is my turn, I can't wait to rock you
wini_gram stated:
@modabertha, thanks for this exquisite dress. I’m obsessed
peestylecollection stated:
@sb_klodin_gh, are you seeing this
mardy_dieya stated:
Simple but elegant
blackishbridalfans stated:
Beading might end cos this is fantastic
peestylecollection stated:
@sb_klodin_gh, are you seeing this
