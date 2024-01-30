Ghanaian health professional Winnifred made such a gorgeous bride as she rocked a viral wedding dress trend for her lavish wedding

The calm and intelligent health worker flaunted her curves in a stylish kente gown while showing off her cleavage

Some social media users have commented on the glowing bride, Winnfred's wedding videos

Ghanaian bride Winnifred from Koforidua, the capital of the Eastern Region of Ghana, is among the few women who wore short hairstyles for their plush wedding in January 2024.

The fair-skinned bride looked radiant in a green one-hand kente gown designed by top female designer Bertha Asiamah for the traditional wedding ceremony.

Ghanaian bride Winnifred looks gorgeous with or without makeup. Photo credit: @modabertha

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian bride Winnifred dazzled in perfect mild makeup that made her glow on her big day as she started a new marital life.

Watch the video below;

See the lovely wedding decor at the plush event

The beautiful bride and the love of her life invested a lot in their wedding decor and set for the traditional wedding ceremony in the Eastern Region.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Winnifred's stunning wedding dress and makeup

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

winn_iejoy stated:

Koforidua flowers are the prettiest work sis❤️

adepa_em stated:

The skin is skinning

__eyevee stated:

Pretty girl!!

evangelstitches1 stated:

Modabertha hands

otee_mah stated:

@modabertha, I so admire your works..When it is my turn, I can't wait to rock you

wini_gram stated:

@modabertha, thanks for this exquisite dress. I’m obsessed

peestylecollection stated:

@sb_klodin_gh, are you seeing this

mardy_dieya stated:

Simple but elegant

blackishbridalfans stated:

Beading might end cos this is fantastic

peestylecollection stated:

@sb_klodin_gh, are you seeing this

Ghanaian Photographer Marries A Melanin Bride Rocking An Off-Shoulder Petal Sleeves Kente Gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about James Mckeown, a Ghanaian photographer and one of the wedding suppliers who married in January 2024.

The well-known photographer and his elegant wife chose one of the best event planners for wedding planning and coordination.

Some social media users have commented on the popular wedding videos on Instagram.

Source: YEN.com.gh