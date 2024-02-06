Ghanaian media personality Roselyn Felli is among the female celebrities who turned a year older in February 2024

The gorgeous fashion influencer with high fashion sense looked stunning in a red dress to celebrate her birthday

Some social media users have commented on Roselyn Felli's beautiful birthday trending on Instagram

Ghanaian media personality Roselyn Kwasie, popularly called Roselyn Felli, known for her excellent presentation and high fashion, didn't disappoint with her outfit choices on her birthday.

The Prime Morning Show host looked gorgeous in a ready-made outfit, highlighting her voluptuous figure.

Ghanaian media personality Roselyn Felli rocks elegant dresses. Photo credit: @roselynfelli

Roselyn Felli wore a black voluminous frontal hairstyle and flawless makeup while showing off her dance moves in the viral video.

The eloquent television personality accessorised her look with expensive gold earrings, bracelets, a wristwatch and fashionable rings.

Watch the video below;

Joy Prime Morning Show host Roselyn Felli slays in a one-hand dress

Screen goddess Roselyn Felli looked fabulous in a blue one-hand office dress for this beautiful photoshoot.

She dazzled in perfect skin-tone makeup and long eyelashes while rocking glittering silver shoes.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian medical doctor Dr Hannah Lisa has commented on Roselyn Felli's birthday photos.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Drhannahlisa stated:

Happy happy happy birthday, dear. Wishing you the best in all you do. ❤️.

Thesitsofe stated:

Awww, happy birthday, beautiful you are such a huge ball of joy to be around. Have a day as beautiful as you are, Roselyn. Love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Emefamamaga stated:

Happy happy Birthday, chic! Where is my cake. ? All the best this year! ❤️

Brenlutte stated:

Happy birthday to you

Brahadams stated:

Happy Birthday Chichi ❤️

empress_gifty stated:

Happy birthday sis

jozy_auch_jozvip stated:

Happy 25th birthday Mrs Felli❤️.....Honestly, 25 years looks good on you❤️ !

obaa_essentials stated:

Blessed birthday to you, Roselyn

b.acheamponggallery stated:

Happy birthday to you, my sister.

Blackbeautytracey stated:

Happy birthday, beautiful ❤️

Alhassannabil stated:

Happy Birthday

