Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has always been spotted in African print dresses since she rose to the limelight

The hardworking entrepreneur won the admiration of Kwaku natives with her look over the weekend

Some social media users have praised Afua Asantewaa for her high fashion sense and choice of accessories to match her look

Ghanaian event planner Afua Asantewaa Aduonum received a heroic welcome from the good people of Kwaku, Eastern Region and high-profile personalities, including Nana Ama Amanua II and the Kwahu Ambassador, for bringing honour to her hometown.

Afua Asantewaa Singathon rocks short hairstyles. Photo credit: @afuaasantewaaaduonum.

Source: Instagram

The famous female star Afua Asantewaa, awaiting the official response from the Guinness World Records after her singing marathon, dazzled in an elegant African print dress.

Afua Asantewaa wore gold Adinkra symbol-inspired earrings, a classy bracelet and gold earrings to complete her look as she showed off her dance moves.

Watch the video below;

Afua Asantewaa slays in a sleeveless pleated dress

As she performed at Rock City Hotel, Afua Asantewaa looked ethereal in a corseted pleated African print dress over the weekend.

The beautiful mother accessorised her look with a gold jewellery set and an African bead anklet.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's gorgeous outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

nhanha3490 stated:

Nice outfit

adepa_blessed stated:

You’re a circle of light, Afua. The definition of Halo. Nyame de wo b3 si ie till forever. You’ll finish unforgettable ❤️

Awakeanastasia stated:

You are an inspiration to me to never give up in life

the_oparebea_influence stated

Keep inspiring us, Afua Asantewaa ❤️❤️❤️

Lashedbyrossyglams stated:

Thank you for this

ohemaa_hagan stated:

Afua Aho)f3❤️❤️❤️❤️

esiadjeiwaa_8 stated:

Keep shining, beautiful

the_oparebea_influence stated:

We don't give up here ❤️❤️❤️❤️

derby_atubiga stated:

❤️❤️❤️..this is deep

Afua Asantewaa Singathon Looks Fabulous In Long-Sleeve Cutout African Print Top And Denim Jeans

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's stunning African print dresses.

The beauty queen, known for her short hairstyle, always looks stunning in whatever she puts on.

Some social media users have commented on Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's gorgeous ensembles.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh