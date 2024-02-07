Afua Asantewaa Singathon: Ghanaian Lady Looks Glamorous In Glittering Corseted African Print Gown
- Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has always been spotted in African print dresses since she rose to the limelight
- The hardworking entrepreneur won the admiration of Kwaku natives with her look over the weekend
- Some social media users have praised Afua Asantewaa for her high fashion sense and choice of accessories to match her look
Ghanaian event planner Afua Asantewaa Aduonum received a heroic welcome from the good people of Kwaku, Eastern Region and high-profile personalities, including Nana Ama Amanua II and the Kwahu Ambassador, for bringing honour to her hometown.
The famous female star Afua Asantewaa, awaiting the official response from the Guinness World Records after her singing marathon, dazzled in an elegant African print dress.
Afua Asantewaa wore gold Adinkra symbol-inspired earrings, a classy bracelet and gold earrings to complete her look as she showed off her dance moves.
Afua Asantewaa slays in a sleeveless pleated dress
As she performed at Rock City Hotel, Afua Asantewaa looked ethereal in a corseted pleated African print dress over the weekend.
The beautiful mother accessorised her look with a gold jewellery set and an African bead anklet.
Some social media users have commented on Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's gorgeous outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
nhanha3490 stated:
Nice outfit
adepa_blessed stated:
You’re a circle of light, Afua. The definition of Halo. Nyame de wo b3 si ie till forever. You’ll finish unforgettable ❤️
Awakeanastasia stated:
You are an inspiration to me to never give up in life
the_oparebea_influence stated
Keep inspiring us, Afua Asantewaa ❤️❤️❤️
Ghanaian singer Wiyaala looks stunning in swimwear: "Does this dress depict our culture as Sissalas?"
Lashedbyrossyglams stated:
Thank you for this
ohemaa_hagan stated:
Afua Aho)f3❤️❤️❤️❤️
esiadjeiwaa_8 stated:
Keep shining, beautiful
the_oparebea_influence stated:
We don't give up here ❤️❤️❤️❤️
derby_atubiga stated:
❤️❤️❤️..this is deep
