Ghanaian lady Afua Asantewaa Aduonum continues to slay in African print dresses weeks after her viral Singathon event in December 2023

The beauty goddess with her signature short hairstyle always looks gorgeous in anything she wears

Some social media users have commented on Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's stunning outfits on Instagram

Ghanaian entrepreneur Afua Asantewaa Aduonum is one of the famous personalities who is always pictured in stylish African print ensembles.

The mother-of-three who attempted to break a Guinness World Record by singing for five days has become a go-to female fashionista for trendy African print styles.

In a viral photo shared by Afua Asantewaa on Instagram, she looked gorgeous in a cutout African print top and formfitting denim jeans.

Afua Asantewaa accessorised her look with beaded earrings and an embossed gold ring while smiling beautifully at the cameras.

Check out the photo below;

Afua Asantewaa slays in a three-quarter sleeve African print dress

Afua Asantewaa looked radiant in a long African print dress designed with elegant white sleeves for her new photoshoot.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Afua Asantewaa's elegant African print dresses

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Gyamfigy stated:

Let’s get the DRESS-ATHON started; you’re truly beautiful

Afiasafoaabiney stated:

My love ❤️❤️

_4evakhojo_sharcess stated:

Every moment of life is worth it ❤️

roselina.311 stated:

In his own time, HE makes everything beautiful keep going higher, dear. May the Good Lord continue to see u through. Amen

Peteradissu.9 stated:

You are looking so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

Estherabagna stated:

Always on point

Awakeanastasia stated:

always looking gorgeous much love Mummy

Aziadogbe stated:

Beautiful, please. I want the dress

shatta_tina stated:

Beautiful bae ❤️❤️❤️❤️

gaiseyeliz900 stated:

Enjoy God's grace, beautiful

sarabel488 stated:

Nice looking

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, a Ghanaian event planner who won over her supporters with her choice of attire for the sing-a-thon on December 24, 2023.

The stunning and diligent woman looked magnificent with her go-to short hairstyle and African print clothing.

Some social media users have wished her luck in their comments on the Instagram livestream.

