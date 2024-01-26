Global site navigation

Afua Asantewaa Singathon Looks Fabulous In Long-Sleeve Cutout African Print Top And Denim Jeans
Style

Afua Asantewaa Singathon Looks Fabulous In Long-Sleeve Cutout African Print Top And Denim Jeans

by  Portia Arthur
  • Ghanaian lady Afua Asantewaa Aduonum continues to slay in African print dresses weeks after her viral Singathon event in December 2023
  • The beauty goddess with her signature short hairstyle always looks gorgeous in anything she wears
  • Some social media users have commented on Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's stunning outfits on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Ghanaian entrepreneur Afua Asantewaa Aduonum is one of the famous personalities who is always pictured in stylish African print ensembles.

The mother-of-three who attempted to break a Guinness World Record by singing for five days has become a go-to female fashionista for trendy African print styles.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum
Afua Asantewaa Aduonum slays in African print dresses. Photo credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon
Source: Instagram

In a viral photo shared by Afua Asantewaa on Instagram, she looked gorgeous in a cutout African print top and formfitting denim jeans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Read also

Ghana's Most Photogenic host Regina Van Helvert flaunts her curves in a classy sequin dress

Afua Asantewaa accessorised her look with beaded earrings and an embossed gold ring while smiling beautifully at the cameras.

Check out the photo below;

Afua Asantewaa slays in a three-quarter sleeve African print dress

Afua Asantewaa looked radiant in a long African print dress designed with elegant white sleeves for her new photoshoot.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Afua Asantewaa's elegant African print dresses

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Gyamfigy stated:

Let’s get the DRESS-ATHON started; you’re truly beautiful

Afiasafoaabiney stated:

My love ❤️❤️

_4evakhojo_sharcess stated:

Every moment of life is worth it ❤️

roselina.311 stated:

In his own time, HE makes everything beautiful keep going higher, dear. May the Good Lord continue to see u through. Amen

Peteradissu.9 stated:

You are looking so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

Estherabagna stated:

Always on point

Awakeanastasia stated:

always looking gorgeous much love Mummy

Read also

Ghanaian bride looks exquisite in a classy kente gown as marries a young looking man; "Evergreen"

Aziadogbe stated:

Beautiful, please. I want the dress

shatta_tina stated:

Beautiful bae ❤️❤️❤️❤️

gaiseyeliz900 stated:

Enjoy God's grace, beautiful

sarabel488 stated:

Nice looking

Afua Asantewaa's Sing-A-Thon: Ghanaian Lady Rocks African Print Dress And No Makeup For Day 1

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, a Ghanaian event planner who won over her supporters with her choice of attire for the sing-a-thon on December 24, 2023.

The stunning and diligent woman looked magnificent with her go-to short hairstyle and African print clothing.

Some social media users have wished her luck in their comments on the Instagram livestream.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Hot:
Online view pixel