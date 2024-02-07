Jackie Appiah: Ghanaian Actress Rocks Red Dress And GH¢513,000 Hermès Bag Ahead Of Valentine's Day
- Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is inspiring her fans with her red dress ahead of the 2024 Valentine's Day celebration
- The fashion mogul was pictured holding an expensive designer bag that is only owned by few celebrities in Hollywood
- Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's fabulous look and hairstyle
Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has joined the female celebrities slaying in red outfits ahead of the 2024 Valentine's Day celebration.
The mother-of-one looked gorgeous in a short-sleeve red ankle-length dress styled with green designer shoes with embellishment.
Jackie Appiah wore a long, lustrous, centre-parted frontal hairstyle that reached her bust level as she flaunted her expensive Hermes bag.
She accessorised her look with a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet, a pearly bracelet on her left wrist and a gold wristwatch.
Check out the photos below;
Jackie Appiah rocks a black outfit
For this photoshoot, African style icon Jackie Appiah looked sporty in a black tee shirt, black ripped denim jeans, and a designer side bat.
She wore her favourite jewellery set and a coloured straight hairstyle while posing in her plush mansion.
Check out the photos below;
Nigerian actor Joseph Momodu has commented on Jackie Appiah's stunning look
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
_josephmomodu stated:
Finest of them all
Cwadwoflexzy stated:
Looking sweet
nanaakua_jackie_appiah_ba stated:
My love
Isatapretty stated:
Goddess of beauty. Forever my inspiration in life ❤️❤️❤️
ayishazakariyah6 stated:
Beautiful in red ❤️❤️
templa8te stated:
You look gorgeous, ma’am.
delta_clothing_vendor stated:
Too sweet
cluzybaby.1 stated:
Very beautiful
Princekesteranane stated:
You are incredibly beautiful ❤️
orjiphil10 stated:
A beauty of God's perfect creation. ❤️. Amen
frank_njoba stated:
Happy new month, mommy. A queen and more ❤️
untamedjay_ stated:
Love you
iam_bossdora stated:
Beautiful jackie
Lexisweltt stated:
It is so beautiful to be on earth
Jackie Appiah Looks Fantastic In A Stylish White Dress
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jackie Appiah, who wore a stunning lace dress to a wedding outside the country.
In another post, the 39-year-old wore a long-sleeve shirt, matching pants, lustrous hair, and perfect makeup.
Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's classy looks, with one fan snooping around in her personal life.
Source: YEN.com.gh