Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is inspiring her fans with her red dress ahead of the 2024 Valentine's Day celebration

The fashion mogul was pictured holding an expensive designer bag that is only owned by few celebrities in Hollywood

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's fabulous look and hairstyle

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has joined the female celebrities slaying in red outfits ahead of the 2024 Valentine's Day celebration.

The mother-of-one looked gorgeous in a short-sleeve red ankle-length dress styled with green designer shoes with embellishment.

Jackie Appiah slays in beautiful hairstyles. Photo credit: @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah wore a long, lustrous, centre-parted frontal hairstyle that reached her bust level as she flaunted her expensive Hermes bag.

She accessorised her look with a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet, a pearly bracelet on her left wrist and a gold wristwatch.

Check out the photos below;

Jackie Appiah rocks a black outfit

For this photoshoot, African style icon Jackie Appiah looked sporty in a black tee shirt, black ripped denim jeans, and a designer side bat.

She wore her favourite jewellery set and a coloured straight hairstyle while posing in her plush mansion.

Check out the photos below;

Nigerian actor Joseph Momodu has commented on Jackie Appiah's stunning look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

_josephmomodu stated:

Finest of them all

Cwadwoflexzy stated:

Looking sweet

nanaakua_jackie_appiah_ba stated:

My love

Isatapretty stated:

Goddess of beauty. Forever my inspiration in life ❤️❤️❤️

ayishazakariyah6 stated:

Beautiful in red ❤️❤️

templa8te stated:

You look gorgeous, ma’am.

delta_clothing_vendor stated:

Too sweet

cluzybaby.1 stated:

Very beautiful

Princekesteranane stated:

You are incredibly beautiful ❤️

orjiphil10 stated:

A beauty of God's perfect creation. ❤️. Amen

frank_njoba stated:

Happy new month, mommy. A queen and more ❤️

untamedjay_ stated:

Love you

iam_bossdora stated:

Beautiful jackie

Lexisweltt stated:

It is so beautiful to be on earth

Jackie Appiah Looks Fantastic In A Stylish White Dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jackie Appiah, who wore a stunning lace dress to a wedding outside the country.

In another post, the 39-year-old wore a long-sleeve shirt, matching pants, lustrous hair, and perfect makeup.

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's classy looks, with one fan snooping around in her personal life.

Source: YEN.com.gh