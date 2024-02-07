Female TikToker Felicia Osei is among the rising stars who are slaying in red outfits in this month of love

The beauty goddess looked incredible in a red belted jumpsuit as a modelled for a fashion brand

Some social media users have complimented the outspoken TikToker for investing in her looks since January 2024

Ghanaian TikToker Felicia Osei keeps heating up our Instagram feeds with stunning shots from her recent photoshoot.

The curvy radio presenter has stepped up her fashion sense since she started working with owners of different boutiques nationwide.

Felicia Osei looks gorgeous with or without makeup. Photo credit: @osei_felicia.

Source: Instagram

In a viral photo trending on Instagram, Felicia Osei looked gorgeous in a red short-sleeved jumpsuit and colourful stilettos.

For the glam, Felicia Osei's flawless makeup was perfectly executed by top makeup artist Aligiina Makeover.



Felicia Osei flaunts her thick thighs in a short floral dress

Felicia Osei wowed her fans as she attended a private event with her bare face while rocking a short floral print dress.

She wore stylish sunglasses and a beautiful jewellery set to complete her look.



Ghanaian TikToker Wesley Osei has commented on Felicia Osei's fabulous outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Wesleykessegh stated:

Odo Broni

akwesi_ricky stated:

The background of your pic looks as pretty as your beauty was, is and will forever be

Flavaflavswife stated:

Red is your colour- you look terrific ❤️

rahurl_ stated:

ah woho ayɛ fɛ Akwasi ayɛ ade❤️

yung_storygh stated:

This nice ❤️❤️ no gree

man_like_dickson stated:

Boo too pretty

a.b_c0llections stated:

Like the dress

aye_shatta stated:

Beautiful wati

Briangyasi stated:

Lovely cheeks

Selassiebrownofficial stated:

Fresh girl❤️

genestar57 stated:

You’re pretty Fel , I don’t think you need too much makeup, sweetheart ❤️

Ghanaians Blast Felicia Osei's Tailor For Dress Failure After Stealing 2019 Miss Nigeria's Style

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Felicia Osei, who went viral on social media for stealing style inspiration from a beauty queen without tagging her.

The well-known TikToker chose to wear a halter neck style and green cloth for her ensemble.

Some social media users commented on Felicia Osei's elegant dress replication on Instagram.

Source: YEN.com.gh