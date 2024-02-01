Ghanaian-owned watch brand Warrior King Watches have gifted Afua Asantewaa Aduonum an expensive customised gold watch

Renowned for their flawless fusion of originality and craftsmanship, Warrior King Watches has left a lasting impression on the luxury watch market

Some social media users have commented on Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's post, tapping into her blessings

Ghanaian event planner Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has received a customised watch from Ghanaian-owned watch brand Warrior King Watches for putting Ghana on the world map with her Guinness World Record attempt in December 2023.

CEO of Warrior King Watches Patrick Amofah gifts Afua Asantewaa Singathon a customised gold watch. Photo credit: @afuaasantewaaaduonum.

It was previously reported that Afua Asantewaa Aduonum commenced a singing marathon at midnight on December 24, 2023, and concluded on December 29, 2023.

She concluded her captivating Guinness World Record attempt for the singing marathon after an impressive 126 hours and 52 minutes.

While awaiting verification from Guinness World Record judges, Asantewaa’s effort is believed to have significantly exceeded the existing record set by India’s Sunil Waghmare in 2012.

In her appreciation post after receiving the priceless Ghanaian-made watch, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum wrote this caption on Facebook;

Time is of essence to me and every second counts.

Warrior King gifted me this CUSTOMIZED WARRIOR KING HERITAGE timepiece to congratulate me on my record attempt for the longest singing marathon by an individual- Guinness World Records. Proudly made in Ghana with Afua Asantewaa bold inscriptions. You know what time it is ?

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the chief executive of Warrior King Watches, Patrick Amofah, explained why the team gave Afua Asantewaa such an expensive watch.

Patrick Amofah added Afua Asantewaa is the first Ghanaian lady to rock this unique design from their collection.

Warrior King Watches takes great pride in celebrating your remarkable achievements. Your dedication, passion, and endurance have set a new standard and created an inspiring legacy.

In honouring your monumental accomplishment, we resonate with our commitment to excellence and perseverance.

Afua Asantewaa, your journey embodies the spirit of Warrior King Watches – a fusion of timeless elegance and enduring strength. May your achievement inspire others to reach new heights and create their own extraordinary narratives

Some social media users have congratulated Afua Asantewaa Singathon after she posted her expensive customised watch on social media.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Charity Akua Twumasi stated:

Beautiful

Efya Aim High stated:

Thank you, Warrior King, for this beautiful gift to our superwoman!❤️

Lizzy Addai stated:

That's awesome! Congratulations

Alicia Bae stated:

Ghanaians are proud of you, my favourite

Adepa Blessed stated:

You deserve it, mama.

Francis Nana Kyei stated:

Amazing. God bless the warrior King.

Annor Oppong Lawrencia stated:

Congratulations

Assan AssanGideon stated:

Congratulations ❤️❤️ sweet sister

Panakie Akua stated:

Omg enjoy everything, dear you deserve it

Joyce Konadu Idun stated:

I will wear some, please.

Antwi Bosiako Kennedy stated:

Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️

Eva Kusi stated:

You are beautiful

Afua Asantewaa Singathon Looks Fabulous In Long-Sleeve Cutout African Print Top And Denim Jeans

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian lady Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, who is still killing it in African print clothes weeks after her viral Singathon event in December 2023.

With her trademark short hairdo, the beauty goddess always looks stunning in whatever she wears.

Some social media users have commented on Afua Asantewaa Singathon's stunning African print outfits.

