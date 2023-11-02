Ghanaian food entrepreneur Aba Dope has gone viral with her elegant hosts as she hosts the Onua Concert Party

The gorgeous woman with curves always looks astonishing in flawless makeup and frontal hairstyles

Some social media users have commended the hardworking TV host for always inspiring them with her look

Ghanaian entrepreneur and TikToker Aba Dope is among the fashionable television hosts working on Onua TV. The co-host of the Onua Concert party looked ethereal in a red maxi dress as she stepped out in style.

Onua Concert Party host Aba Dope in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @aba_dope

The outspoken presenter looked gorgeous in heavy makeup while slaying in unique earrings that matched her designer bag and shoes.

Aba Dope completed her look with a custom-made turban designed with Emmanuella Mba-Kalu Onyekachi, the chief executive officer of the Gele Center.

Aba Dope poses with Delay Ghana

Aba Dope wore a colourful two-piece outfit as she posed with Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay, after her viral interview about her poor background and liposuction.

Delay won over social media fans with her two-piece plain outfit and long straight hairstyle.

Some social media have commented on TikToker Aba Dope's stunning dress

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

mrs_agbey stated:

U look nice. It's interesting to see how you like wearing loosely fit clothes when you make the body wear appropriate attire. U blend classy very well.

Its.Princilaaa_ stated:

Queen ❤️❤️

grace_okrah_ stated:

Ay3 great

Sarahkankamb stated:

Princess for life ❤️

asiamah400 stated:

My God Mother❤️❤️ God bless you with more money and more life. God protects you

thejewelry_shopgh stated:

Look nu ay3 great

vidash_montana stated:

Ay3 great, my dear

yasberry_pinklipcream stated:

This looks great ❤️❤️

_prettieboi_ferrari stated:

Incredibly stunning

Demoesha stated:

Meyonku ay3 GREAT ate

