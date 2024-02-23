Award-winning Ghanaian musician Fameye has flaunted his latest expensive black boots on social media

The MTN hitmaker season 3 contestant looked stylish in simple outfits that his fans can easily rock to work

Some social media users have applauded Fameye for releasing hit songs and inspiring them with his outfit selection

Ghanaian musician Peter Famiyeh Bozah, popularly called Fameye, has been in the music industry for quite some time, and many have accepted his music and high fashion sense.

Fameye is one of Ghana's most versatile male celebrities due to his unique style, whether performing on stage, posing for an editorial shoot or spending time with her family.

Ghanaian musician Fameye rocks elegant outfits. Photo credit: @fameye_music

Source: Instagram

The 29-year-old has gone viral on Instagram as he steps out in a stylish striped short-sleeve shirt and brown tailored-to-fit trousers. Fameye styled his look with black Dolce & Gabbana black leather shoes.

While rocking his signature hairstyle, the father-of-one accessorised his look with silver earrings and two bracelets.

Check out the photo below;

Fameye rocks a black tee shirt and oversized jeans

Nothing I Get hitmaker Fameye knows how to make a statement with his denim jeans. He rocks a plain black tee shirt and jeans.

He accessorised with an expensive jewellery set while posing for the cameras during his vacation abroad.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Fameye's expensive black boots

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Gabtuumuch stated:

Teacher Peter

Nanamadeinchinagh stated:

Teacher nii paaa

jayfama_ stated:

Uncle Peter forget what they’re doing To you today, tomorrow will be their turn @fameye_music

richtornaldo__ stated:

Bless me like my Pastor, even tho am a gangster

Maazygh stated:

Even though I am a gangster

kwekugh_ stated:

Even though I am a gangster

highestblogger_iseverywhere stated:

But you no go take your chop money give pastorare you aware Obinnim Vex that song?

unruly_nana_qwami_flex stated:

Godfada in (PEOPLE TEACHER) mood

Mharmmha stated:

Don't you want the Grammys anymore?

Fameye: I repeat my expensive sneakers for three months because of my poor background

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Fameye, who revealed in an interview that he would keep repeating his sneakers after buying them with his hard-earned money.

The singer added that he is from a poor background and makes prudent investments.

Some social media users have praised him for being candid and sharing his inspiring story with them.

