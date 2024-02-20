Global site navigation

Meet The Ghanaian Trotro Mate Who Always Rocks Elegant Outfits, TV3 Presenter Godwin Asediba Reacts
by  Portia Arthur
  • A young and handsome trotro mate is trending online for dressing stylishly to work in viral videos
  • The Kumasi-based assistant has become an instant social media sensation for spending his wages on expensive outfits
  • A host of Ghanaian celebrities have commented on the viral video trending on Instagram and TikTok

A hardworking trotro has gone viral on social media for his distinctive high fashion sense. The style influencer always rocks classy outfits to work.

The good-looking man has stood out among other young men in the same profession for investing in his looks.

Ghanaian trotro mate
Ghanaian trotro mate rocks elegant outfits. Photo credit: @pulseghana
Source: Instagram

In the viral video, the trotro mate wore a short-sleeved African print shirt, matching trousers, and Mobutu hats.

He styled his look with white sunglasses and a white round-neck tee while calling customers to join their bus.

Watch the video below;

Trotro mate rocks a chequered shirt and brown trousers

The handsome trotro mate rocked a short-sleeved shirt that he paired with brown trousers. He completed his look with a summer hat and brown shoes.

Watch the video below;

TV3 presenter Godwin Asebida has commented on the trending video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Godwinasediba stated:

You don’t have to be rich to look good. Love it!

Essieizspicy stated:

DRIP is truly forever!

kobby_king_gh stated:

This one be DRIP MATE

ciici_swt stated:

He Dey dress better pass 85% of Ghanaian male celebrities ‍

____yaababyxx stated:

3ny3 sikani tip3n ne preman ni , wonkyere ne hweee❤️

edylove_edreal__

How I wish they all learn from him. We r tide of some smell

Moses Bliss's Ghanaian fiancée: Marie Wiseborn slays in stylish kente and no makeup to a wedding

thereallavenderme

This guy should be in a music video, Paris fashion week runway. Heck, we should start him on Africa fashion week runway

Xbillsebenezer stated:

Maybe he’s the owner of the van

Ghanaian Fashion Designer Sets New Record As She Sews 6 Kente Gowns For Her Traditional Wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Piel, a Ghanaian fashion designer who went viral for her distinctive line of kente costumes for her traditional wedding.

The fair-skinned lady married the love of her life while creating six amazing kente costumes in a single day.

Some social media users have wished the stunning pair a happy marriage and congratulated them.

