Meet The Ghanaian Trotro Mate Who Always Rocks Elegant Outfits, TV3 Presenter Godwin Asediba Reacts
- A young and handsome trotro mate is trending online for dressing stylishly to work in viral videos
- The Kumasi-based assistant has become an instant social media sensation for spending his wages on expensive outfits
- A host of Ghanaian celebrities have commented on the viral video trending on Instagram and TikTok
A hardworking trotro has gone viral on social media for his distinctive high fashion sense. The style influencer always rocks classy outfits to work.
The good-looking man has stood out among other young men in the same profession for investing in his looks.
In the viral video, the trotro mate wore a short-sleeved African print shirt, matching trousers, and Mobutu hats.
He styled his look with white sunglasses and a white round-neck tee while calling customers to join their bus.
Ghanaian musician Efya wins over Nigerians with her magnificent African print dress at a Lagos wedding
Watch the video below;
Trotro mate rocks a chequered shirt and brown trousers
The handsome trotro mate rocked a short-sleeved shirt that he paired with brown trousers. He completed his look with a summer hat and brown shoes.
Watch the video below;
TV3 presenter Godwin Asebida has commented on the trending video
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Godwinasediba stated:
You don’t have to be rich to look good. Love it!
Essieizspicy stated:
DRIP is truly forever!
kobby_king_gh stated:
This one be DRIP MATE
ciici_swt stated:
He Dey dress better pass 85% of Ghanaian male celebrities
____yaababyxx stated:
3ny3 sikani tip3n ne preman ni , wonkyere ne hweee❤️
edylove_edreal__
How I wish they all learn from him. We r tide of some smell
thereallavenderme
This guy should be in a music video, Paris fashion week runway. Heck, we should start him on Africa fashion week runway
Xbillsebenezer stated:
Maybe he’s the owner of the van
