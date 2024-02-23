Charlie Dior has commented on Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye's stunning outfit and hairstyle in a viral photo

The wealthy movie producer and businesswoman looked classy in beautiful sneakers to complete her look

Some social media users have commented on Charlie Dior's fashion review video trending online

Ghanaian fashion critic Charlie Dior has lashed out at top Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye for her poor fashion sense.

Charlie Dior questioned the mother-of-three for matching her three-quarter sleeve dress with sneakers in a viral photo.

Charlie Dior and Tracey Boakye rock elegant outfits. Photo credit: @charliedior @traceyboakye.

He, however, commended the makeup artist for doing an incredible job by choosing the right makeup foundation to blend with her skin tone.

The outspoken fashion critic added that Tracey Boakye's hairstyle is too glamorous for this casual look.

Check out the photos below;

Charlie Dior talks about Tracey Boakye's sneakers

Charlie Dior revealed that Tracey Boakye has big feet and might struggle to get the right high heels to match her look.

He urged Tracey Boakye to spend her money wisely on glamorous shoes because the sneakers don't fit her personality.

Watch the video below.

Some social media users have commented on Charlie Dior's fashion review video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

@giftybrown2429 stated:

It’s the look u made when it was Tracy Boakye’s turn

@arnoldhooke2731 stated:

Charlie will just switch up on you in a matter of seconds, and I'm here for that

@christinayasmine8276 stated:

She’s a runner. She’s a track star, had me rolling on the ground

@sheritakaizar4442 stated:

Omg!!!!! Premium entertainment!. Thank you, Charlie for this laughter

@jackie_pokuaah18 stated:

Ko na me ko sneakers eeeeiiiii Charlie awaurade

@gertrudeasumadu5008 stated:

Lmao! You are so funny but so on point. Tracy Boakye de3, the less said, the better. SMH!

@franklinaagedemeier9030 stated:

DEFEND YOUR STYLE

@kizzes4761 stated:

I love this guy too much ❤❤. I'm obsessed

