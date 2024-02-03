Fameye, in a video, rocked pink shorts with a sleeveless black top and pink ankle boots as he premiered a new song

In the video, the singer sang the melodious lyrics of the unreleased tune passionately and asked fans if they wanted to hear the full story

Many people were in love with the tune and Fameye's unique and funny fashion choices, showering him with praise

Ghanaian singer and rapper Fameye has given his fans a sneak peek of his upcoming song and showed off his fashion sense in a new video.

The video, which was posted on his Instagram page, showed Fameye rocking pink shorts with a sleeveless black top and pink ankle boots. He also accessorized his look with several rings and a chain.

Fameye did not disappoint with his vocals, either. He sang the melodious lyrics of the unreleased tune passionately and asked his fans if they wanted to hear the full story.

Many Ghanaians were in love with the tune and Fameye's unique and funny fashion choices, showering him with praise and emojis in the comment section. Some folks jovially asked him where he got his boots from.

Fameye sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

novomusicgh said:

This song!!!!!!! woana na 3b3 boa me!

heiskullkid commented:

Real men wear pink

bh_en_og reacted:

This song is hard ....can't wait for the full story..

iam_getpaid reacted:

The song and your shoes dey go on waaaa

dj_abena wrote:

your outfits needs to be studied I love it

yungrexmullagh also said:

These are the people they should produce good beat for cos they can deliver so well

