Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas is among the best-dressed celebrities who are celebrating Ghana's Independence in grand style

The mother-of-one and her longtime stylist, Kevin Vincent, have broken their own style record with this look

Ghanaian actor James Gardiner and other social media users can't stop staring at her daring photos

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has joined the plethora of female celebrities rocking stylish colours that represent the colours of Ghana to celebrate the country's Independence

The celebrity model looked impeccable in a custom-made gown designed with carefully selected fabrics to make a bold fashion statement.

Joselyn Dumas slays in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @joselyndumas.

Source: Instagram

Joselyn Dumas flaunted her cleavage as she posed flirtatiously in the stylish dress while pouting her lips for the cameras.

She wore a full-frontal lace ponytail hairstyle, heavy makeup, and perfectly shaped brows. The Adams Apple star accessorized with a stud earring and different sets of bracelets to complete her look.

Check out the photos below;

Joselyn Dumas slays in a spaghetti-strap dress

Top fashion mogul Joselyn Dumas stepped out for her date night in a classy below-the-knee-length dress and designer high heels.

The A-lister with flawless skin looked gorgeous in long braids, cornrow hairstyle, and makeup look.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Joselyn Dumas' Independence Day outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Hypeflixdrivein stated:

Making Ghana proud

ayanacam_ stated:

The air in my lungs, may I please have that back? you are STUNNING

Tolubally stated:

Asempete

Jamesgardinergh stated:

Even Kwame Nkrumah will be in awe

Donsek stated:

Them nor dy fine pass like dis❤️

Nanaromeowelewele stated:

Beautiful

tinababy_gh stated:

Beautiful ❤️

nephie_alcy stated:

Looking SENSATIONAL

dennito_reigns stated:

Me dei❤️

Dreamboysye stated:

Queen ❤

Jasonhectorsoccer stated:

Stunning

magnificentjosh1 stated:

Exquisite ❤️❤️❤️❤️

korankye924 stated:

GHANA lady

eugene_de_blogger stated:

wo y3 Ghanaian

mendy_kinta stated:

Happy Independence Ghana

samsmith3602 stated:

One gorgeous woman .

Joselyn Dumas: Ghanaian Actress Dazzles In A Pink Maxi Dress And Flawless Makeup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Joselyn Dumas, who celebrated the New Year with a chic and refined ensemble.

The style influencer and top fashion brand favourite looked stunning wearing a long pink dress designed by a leading female fashion designer in Ghana.

Social media users have commented about Joselyn Dumas' gorgeous hair and cosmetics.

Source: YEN.com.gh