Joselyn Dumas: Ghanaian Actress Dazzles In A Pink Maxi Dress And Flawless Makeup
- Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has started the new year in a stylish and decent outfit for her new photoshoot
- The style influencer and favourite model for top fashion brands looked gorgeous in a long pink dress
- Some social media users have commented on Joselyn Dumas' beautiful makeup and hairstyle
Award-winning actress Joselyn Dumas has partnered with top Ghanaian fashion brand Pistis Ghana to be their celebrity muse for the New Year collection.
The fashion mogul looked gorgeous in a pink ruffled sleeves maxi dress with unique detailing for bold and stylish women.
Joselyn Dumas looked charming in flawless makeup and lustrous frontal hairstyle to elevate her look.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
The 43-year-old wore simple drop earrings and bracelets as she posed on the polished wooden staircase.
Check out the photos below;
Joselyn Dumas rocks a little black dress
Joselyn Dumas glowed as she slipped on a short, corseted black dress. She looked like a beauty goddess in a short blond, blunt-cut hairstyle and perfect skin tone makeup look.
Check out the photos below;
Some social media users have commented on Joselyn Dumas' elegant pink dress
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
ayanacam_ stated:
God dey create o Eii
Realbriamyles stated:
Wowwwwww my favourite pic of u
Maakks stated:
You are ready for 2024❤️
brendamalembeka1 stated:
My actress all the time ❤️
Bikiyagd stated:
Why so beautiful
Jfloboutiquegh stated:
❤️ lovely
Opheliaokyeredarko stated:
Beautiful
Yolandaokereke stated:
My Lady ❤️❤️❤️❤️
princeakeem17 stated:
Absolutely Stunning
Luvnyas stated:
OMg, I love everything about this dress.. please share a pic standing up and walking.. I love a good cinch at the waist and a flowy flow at the bottom
abidabi88 stated:
Always classy as usual, @joselyn_dumas
Joselyn Dumas Flaunts Her Smooth Curves In Hot Pants To Party On A Yacht
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Joselyn Dumas, who understands how to draw attention.
While on her opulent vacation, the fashion model partied with her friends and looked terrific in a two-piece.
Several social media users have commented on the intriguing Instagram snapshot of Joselyn Dumas that is trending online.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh