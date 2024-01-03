Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has started the new year in a stylish and decent outfit for her new photoshoot

The style influencer and favourite model for top fashion brands looked gorgeous in a long pink dress

Some social media users have commented on Joselyn Dumas' beautiful makeup and hairstyle

Award-winning actress Joselyn Dumas has partnered with top Ghanaian fashion brand Pistis Ghana to be their celebrity muse for the New Year collection.

The fashion mogul looked gorgeous in a pink ruffled sleeves maxi dress with unique detailing for bold and stylish women.

Joselyn Dumas slays in stunning dresses. Photo credit: @joselyndumas

Source: Instagram

Joselyn Dumas looked charming in flawless makeup and lustrous frontal hairstyle to elevate her look.

The 43-year-old wore simple drop earrings and bracelets as she posed on the polished wooden staircase.

Check out the photos below;

Joselyn Dumas rocks a little black dress

Joselyn Dumas glowed as she slipped on a short, corseted black dress. She looked like a beauty goddess in a short blond, blunt-cut hairstyle and perfect skin tone makeup look.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Joselyn Dumas' elegant pink dress

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

ayanacam_ stated:

God dey create o Eii

Realbriamyles stated:

Wowwwwww my favourite pic of u

Maakks stated:

You are ready for 2024❤️

brendamalembeka1 stated:

My actress all the time ❤️

Bikiyagd stated:

Why so beautiful

Jfloboutiquegh stated:

❤️ lovely

Opheliaokyeredarko stated:

Beautiful

Yolandaokereke stated:

My Lady ❤️❤️❤️❤️

princeakeem17 stated:

Absolutely Stunning

Luvnyas stated:

OMg, I love everything about this dress.. please share a pic standing up and walking.. I love a good cinch at the waist and a flowy flow at the bottom

abidabi88 stated:

Always classy as usual, @joselyn_dumas

Source: YEN.com.gh