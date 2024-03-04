2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Nana Ama Royale simply called Nana Ama has brighten up our timelines with her beautiful photos

The successful beauty queen and child psychologist wore a simple and stylish dress for this photoshoot

Past Ghana's Most Beautiful contestants have commented on Nana Ama Royale's Instagram post

2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Patricia Amoah Anti, popularly called Nana Ama Royale, looked gorgeous in trending photos.

The 33-year-old serial entrepreneur looked fabulous in a two-tone striped outfit for her latest photoshoot.

2010 GMB winner Nana Ama Royale slays in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @nanaamaroyale

The Eastern Regional representative, who owns a Montessori school, wore an elegant centre-parted straight hairstyle that she left loose at her back.

Nana Ama Royale slayed in flawless makeup while accessorising her look with round gold earrings and a wristwatch.

Check out the photos below;

Nana Ama Royale looks classy in a black gown

Ghanaian beauty queen Nana Ama Royale serves gothic vibes with her body snatching black lace dress with long train.

She wore a black choker, black earrings while slaying in a coloured hairstyle and flawless makeup.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama Royale's stunning photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Lamisigmb stated:

Let me pass my passing before you suffocate me with elegance @nanaamaroyale ❤️❤️❤️

Mandyfashiongh stated:

Hello beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

twumwaa_gmb stated:

Too foine❤❤ I love you sis

_afuamarfo stated:

I Love You Mamaaaa❤️

Iamqwesiosei stated:

They say she’s dangerous

kisskisss135 stated:

Beautiful sister papabi

fikile_moesha stated:

I love it❤

cupcake_akudede stated:

Show me a girl prettier.

official_isaac_boakye stated:

GMB senior girls prefect ❤️❤️

queenhiba_official stated:

The most elegant I've seen on the gram today ❤️

