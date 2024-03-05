Miss Ghana 2020 winner Miriam Xorlasi is putting Ghana on the world map with her excellent presentations at the 2024 Miss World pageant

The beauty queen and her team, including socialite Confidence Haugen, are doing an incredible job with her custom selection

Some social media users have urged Ghanaians to vote massively to keep Miriam Xorlasi in the competition

Miss Ghana 2022 Miriam Xorlasi made her country proud as she placed among the top five countries who qualified to represent Africa at the 2024 Miss World Top Model competition.

Although she didn't emerge as the winner, the talented Ewe teacher gave the audience and other contestants quite a show with her outfit and catwalk skills.

Miss Ghana 2022 Miriam Xorlasi slays in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @miriamxorlasi.

Source: Instagram

Miriam Xorlasi wore a custom-made black backless jumpsuit designed with tulle that made her outshine at the event.

The beauty queen looked elegant in a ponytail hairstyle, heavy makeup, and glossy lips while accessorising with silver earrings.

Check out the photos below;

Miriam Xorlasi slays in a kente dress at the Miss World 2024 fashion show competition

The gorgeous beauty queen Miriam Xorlasi looked regal in a turtleneck kente gown designed with shiny beads.

The meticulously designed and crafted costume exudes regality and sophistication, drawing inspiration from the intricate designs of traditional Ghanaian attire.

Made with vibrant Kente fabric, the cocktail dress seats gracefully on her body, with each fold and seam a testament to the skilled craftsmanship that defines Ghanaian textiles.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Miriam Xorlasi's beautiful outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

trendysuit_ghana stated:

Our beautiful @miriamxorlasi crown will look beautiful on you

Confidencehaugen stated:

Beautiful African sister❤

chimene_moladja stated:

❤️❤️❤️❤️My sister

Sikablandy stated:

Congratulations girl❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

hrmqueenofanlo stated:

Congratulations ❤

Nyansufelicity stated:

Big congratulations queen ❤️

i.klenam_ stated:

Super proud of you

Pageantryghana stated:

That’s our Queen

Pageantryghana stated:

That outfit

Venunyegh stated:

Just know that you have represented us so well so far. We are proud of you

Sikablandy stated:

You rock gurllll ❤️

kobina_benyarko stated:

Stunning Stunning

shaina_keys_ stated:

Omo

tee_taller20k stated:

Queen and more

Miss World 2024: Ghana's Miriam Xorlasi Looks Ethereal In Strapless Kente Dress For Festival Night

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Miss Ghana 2022, Miriam Xorlasi, who looked stunning in a lovely kente outfit on the evening of the Miss World 2024 celebration.

With her attire, the young Ewe teacher portrayed the rich culture and history of the Volta Region of Ghana's people.

Social media users and former beauty queens have commented on Miriam Xorlasi's gorgeous kente ensemble.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh