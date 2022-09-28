Celebrities are always under constant pressure from paparazzi and followers, and it gets worse when they tie the knot

Keeping the relationship alive and doubling up on their style game might seem impossible, but these celebrities have the fashion world wrapped under their fingers

YEN.com.gh writes on stylish Ghanaian couples who have created their own unique styles that have become a trend for their followers

The year 2022 has been a positive year for weddings, particularly for our favorite celebrities. Some celebrities such as Tracy Boakye and business executives such as CEO of Empire Domonus, Kojo Jones, and Chief Executive Officer of Adinkra Pie, Barimah Osei Mensah, also walked down the aisle this year.

As much as we love and admire their relationship goals, we are often awe-struck by their fashion stakes.

Unbelievably, some celebrity couples have effortlessly been on top of their game since their holy matrimony, and they deserve some respect for their style of game.

While some couples have created signature looks that have become a piece of art for their followers, others have reinvented forgotten trends that break all fashion rules.

Some of these couples are rarely spotted on the red carpet together as a duo, but each time they step out, they make headlines with their fashion choices.

Nana Ama Mcbrown hosts an entertainment show on UTV where she consistently left us breathless with her stylish clothes and excellent presentation skills.

1. Nana Ama McBrown & Maxwell Mensah

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown and her husband, Maxwell Mensah, are celebrity couples who are always giving us relationship goals. Age doesn't matter in a relationship as this beautiful couple has proven over the years.

The Mensah family has managed to recreate different signature looks over the years, and we can't stop drooling over each time they post on Instagram.

2. Tracey Boakye & Frank Badu

The newest celebrity couple, actress Tracey Boakye and businessman Frank Badu are all over each other on Instagram. Love is beautiful. Right after their star-studded wedding ceremony, the celebrity couple is always spotted together traveling across the world and chilling in designer brands.

3. Fella Makafui & Medikal

Young celebrity couple, actress Fella Makafui and musician Medikal share a beautiful love story, and we are also excited to see the duo in funny skits. The business-minded couple has many companies and keeps expanding as their love grows stronger.

Like-poles indeed attract. The couple's love for streetwear is very admirable and a huge inspiration for fashion lovers who want to look stylish but not too corporate for work.

4. Okyeame Kwame & Anika Ohenewaa

Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame and his wife Anika make love look so easy and stress-free. It's no wonder the adorable duo has written a book to inspire other celebrity couples and followers about how they have managed to keep their love ignited all these years.

The couple seems to do everything together as they rock matching outfits for photoshoots and while on vacations with their lovely children.

5. Becca & Dr.Tobi Sanni-Daniel

Ghanaian musician Rebecca Acheampong popularly called Becca graduated from UPSA as a valedictorian and her Nigerian husband, Dr. Tobi has a different fashion sense but it is very difficult to spot due to the strong bond between them.

The African woman hitmaker is known for wearing custom-made outfits from top Ghanaian designers like DuabaSerwaa and budding designer Yartel Gh for red carpet events.

