43-year-old Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas knows how to attention attraction with her daring looks

The fashion model looked fabulous in a two-piece as she partied with her friends during her lavish vacation

Some social media users have commented on Joselyn Dumas's captivating photo that is trending on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas is a trendsetter in the fashion world, even when she is on her luxury vacation.

Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas slays in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @joselyndumas

The curvaceous actress left her followers in awe of her beauty as she rocked a short-sleeved stylish top and matching hot pants for a luxury party on a yacht.

The style influencer posed flirtatiously as she touched her lustrous curly hairstyle in the first slide. She accessorised with black sunglasses and a gold jewellery set.

Joselyn Dumas completed her look with a red Christian Dior while sporting white sneakers.

Joselyn Dumas slays in a white dress for her birthday photoshoot

The Northern Affairs star Joselyn Dumas chose a deep-plunge outfit to celebrate her 43rd birthday. She looked gorgeous in mild makeup for the outdoor photoshoot.

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin has commented on Joselyn Dumas's sassy photos

Joselyn Dumas Flaunts Voluptuous Figure As She Dazzles In White Corseted Dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Joselyn Dumas, who unveiled the official white dress for Christmas parties.

The distinguished actress with curvy proportions looked chic in the lovely outfit that covered her well-known physique.

Joselyn Dumas is a rare actress representing high-end apparel, jewellery, and wig companies.

Joselyn Dumas Looks Regal In A White Tulle Dress

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Joselyn Dumas, who generated controversy with her outfit selection for her friend's wedding.

The fashion star accessorized a stunning white dress with an amazing pair of heels and a brand clutch purse.

The outfit was designed by one of Ghana's top fashion designers, who occasionally styled Nana Ama McBrown and Jackie Appiah

