Joselyn Dumas: Actress Goes Viral As She Flaunts Her Smooth Curves In Hot Pants To Party On A Yacht
- 43-year-old Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas knows how to attention attraction with her daring looks
- The fashion model looked fabulous in a two-piece as she partied with her friends during her lavish vacation
- Some social media users have commented on Joselyn Dumas's captivating photo that is trending on Instagram
Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas is a trendsetter in the fashion world, even when she is on her luxury vacation.
The curvaceous actress left her followers in awe of her beauty as she rocked a short-sleeved stylish top and matching hot pants for a luxury party on a yacht.
The style influencer posed flirtatiously as she touched her lustrous curly hairstyle in the first slide. She accessorised with black sunglasses and a gold jewellery set.
Joselyn Dumas completed her look with a red Christian Dior while sporting white sneakers.
Joselyn Dumas slays in a white dress for her birthday photoshoot
The Northern Affairs star Joselyn Dumas chose a deep-plunge outfit to celebrate her 43rd birthday. She looked gorgeous in mild makeup for the outdoor photoshoot.
Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin has commented on Joselyn Dumas's sassy photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Salmamumin stated:
We were not ready hot
Iverenj stated:
How can I like this a thousand times?!! ❤️
Realsusanpeters stated:
AK baddie
Tinababy_gh stated:
The skin is skinning ❤️❤️
Usherbaron stated:
BEAUTIFUL WOMAN
ericacheampong338 stated:
Awwww, ❤️ I need a hug from you, Joselyn I love you
joshuamariam826 stated:
It's the attitude for me in slide 1 and slide 2, looking like a gangster...❤️❤️❤️ Love u plenty
Fobacghana stated:
Hm, Joselyn!
_derekmvp stated:
See body ooo
eric_wise__stated:
Looking pretty and natural as always ☹️
Ibechecky stated:
Personification of beautiful
mirandamanuela44 stated:
Hi angel. Have a great day
Joselyn Dumas Flaunts Voluptuous Figure As She Dazzles In White Corseted Dress
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Joselyn Dumas, who unveiled the official white dress for Christmas parties.
The distinguished actress with curvy proportions looked chic in the lovely outfit that covered her well-known physique.
Joselyn Dumas is a rare actress representing high-end apparel, jewellery, and wig companies.
Joselyn Dumas Looks Regal In A White Tulle Dress
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Joselyn Dumas, who generated controversy with her outfit selection for her friend's wedding.
The fashion star accessorized a stunning white dress with an amazing pair of heels and a brand clutch purse.
The outfit was designed by one of Ghana's top fashion designers, who occasionally styled Nana Ama McBrown and Jackie Appiah
