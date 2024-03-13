Ghanaian bride Nana Ama consulted with one of the best male fashion designers to sew her glamorous kente gown for her wedding

The style influencer looked effortlessly stylish in the corseted beaded kente for her private event

Some social media users have congratulated the hardworking woman on her beautiful nuptials

Ghanaian entrepreneur and chief executive officer of Perfumemaniagh, Nana Ama, tied the knot over the weekend in a luxurious ceremony.

The bossy lady wore a stunning gown by male fashion designer Ernest Atta Poku of Hagyams for her traditional wedding.

Ghanaian bride Nana Ama looks stunning with or without makeup. Photo credit: @hagyams.

Source: Instagram

Unlike other kente gowns this year, Nana Ama's outfit has unique features, including a halterneck, short sleeves and ruffle designs.

The gorgeous bride looked radiant in a centre-parted hairstyle and mild makeup for her bridal look.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Nana Ama slays in a luxury white robe for her bridal photoshoot

Ghanaian bride Nana Ama couldn't stop smiling through her bridal transformation makeup and hairstyle before her wedding.

She wore a classy silky robe with polka-dot sleeves and beautiful earrings in the form of a sunflower.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Nana Ama's stunning wedding videos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Source: YEN.com.gh