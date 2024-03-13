Ghanaian Bride With Fair Skin Looks Fabulous In A Halter Neck Kente Gown And Glamorous Hairstyle
- Ghanaian bride Nana Ama consulted with one of the best male fashion designers to sew her glamorous kente gown for her wedding
- The style influencer looked effortlessly stylish in the corseted beaded kente for her private event
- Some social media users have congratulated the hardworking woman on her beautiful nuptials
Ghanaian entrepreneur and chief executive officer of Perfumemaniagh, Nana Ama, tied the knot over the weekend in a luxurious ceremony.
The bossy lady wore a stunning gown by male fashion designer Ernest Atta Poku of Hagyams for her traditional wedding.
Unlike other kente gowns this year, Nana Ama's outfit has unique features, including a halterneck, short sleeves and ruffle designs.
The gorgeous bride looked radiant in a centre-parted hairstyle and mild makeup for her bridal look.
Watch the video below;
Ghanaian bride Nana Ama slays in a luxury white robe for her bridal photoshoot
Ghanaian bride Nana Ama couldn't stop smiling through her bridal transformation makeup and hairstyle before her wedding.
She wore a classy silky robe with polka-dot sleeves and beautiful earrings in the form of a sunflower.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Nana Ama's stunning wedding videos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
sinamb2 stated:
I love how she's blushing it's a Hype on it own chai
_silverglam stated:
Awwwwn Reggie ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️after you na you
ama_daniyel_lyn stated:
You create and define beauty with your hands
perks_cuty stated:
Me nua yi y3 ade3
Kupidfabrics stated:
Nana Amaaa ❤❤❤
Perfumemaniagh stated:
Thank you, love. @teeboss__ ❤️❤️
em_adjoa stated:
Look at my baby @cocos_leisure
piel_couture stated:
Masterrrrrrrrr
Nirdoshglam stated:
Delivered clean
_cerwahprempeh stated:
Your hands always
ekua_ewusenyua stated:
Gorgeous gorgeous
bmq_wigs stated:
Beautiful
_iamdilys stated:
Stunning ❤️❤️❤️
Bethaven._ stated:
Glamorous
jaysittys_makeover stated:
This look is fire, great job mama
Prettylooksbyani stated:
Pretty
Dazzlebeautyhaven stated:
Beautiful
