Ghanaian entrepreneur and chief executive officer of GUBA awards, Dentaa Amoateng MBE, looked incredible at 41.

The outstanding Ghanaian based in the United Kingdom is one of the few women with an impressive fashion sense

A bevvy of social media users have commented on Dentaa Amoateng MBE's birthday photos on Instagram

Ghanaian entrepreneur Dentaa Amoateng MBE stepped out in a custom-made dress by Kenneth Tetteh to celebrate her 41st birthday.

The talented media personality flaunted her smooth legs in a strapless kente dress with a unique floral applique design and beading artwork to make her stand out.

Dentaa Amoateng slays in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @dentaa_show.

Dentaa Amoateng MBE wore a beautiful long African braid hairstyle and mild makeup to blend with her perfect melanin skin.

The mother-of-three styled her look with a handmade beaded purse clutch that matched her shiny strappy heels.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian entrepreneur Dentaa Amoateng MBE looks fabulous in a peplum kente long dress

Dentaa Amoateng MBE looked classy in a short-sleeve purple kente dress designed with a stylish colourful kente dress to celebrate International Women's Day.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Dentaa Amoateng MBE's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Tessayoade stated:

Happy birthday looks good on you!

Kwaolezzes stated:

Hbd

Maamebethat stated:

Happy Birthday, sis. Thank you for sharing your gifts with us all. Love you❤️❤️❤️

Dennisbonsu stated:

Happy Birthday ❤

Chichiyakubu stated:

Happy birthday hun you look gorgeous ❤

Drhannahlisa stated:

Happy birthday Dentaa. Keep being amazing ❤️

thisisfrema stated:

Happy birthday

ameyaw112 stated:

Happy birthday, sis

Yvethi stated:

Is it my girl's birthday? Wow, happy sweet 16, babe

thebakerslounge_gh stated:

Asante Akyem South nyinaaaa Lady Dentaaaaaaa . Happy birthday Mi Lady. Nyame nhyira wo nna )ny3 wo k3se3. Nyame nfa wonfiri adom mu nk) adom mu. We love you plenty ❤❤

Thisiswowb stated:

Happy Birthday ❤️ I tell people you're the Yaa Asantewaa Of the New Ghana . May you be lifted, Amen. We Pray for wisdom from above and favour from God and man. Best wishes.

