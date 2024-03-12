Ghanaian bride Afua has stood out among all beautiful women with her fabulous looks for her plush wedding

The assistant of a popular wedding vendor redefined elegance with her hairstyle and outfits for her event

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Afua's trending wedding videos on Instagram

Ghanaian bride and administrative assistant Afua is a melanin bride with great eyes for details as she trends with her simple yet classy wedding gown.

The young bride wore a strapless and colourful kente for her traditional wedding, which has become the town's talk.

Ghanaian bride Efua and her husband look stunning together. Photo credit: @hagyams.

Ghanaian bride opted for a side-parted frontal ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup while slaying in beautiful contact lenses.

She wore round, colourful earrings that matched perfectly with the designs in her kente gown for the bridal look.

Ghanaian bride Afua looks regal in silky lace gown for her white wedding

The radiant bride, Afua, wore a stunning see-through long-sleeve lace gown and matching earrings.

Afua’s white wedding look was all shades of classy. For the makeup, it was a soft glam with an airbrush finish paired with this sleek back updo.

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Afua's wedding photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Strandsghana stated:

You guys outdid yourselves

ay_phuah stated:

I don’t have the words for you both; thank you so much!

_maame_o stated:

This kente is beautiful!!!

Enyona.m_xx stated:

Ha! Naa this s so good

ohemaah_katty_glitz stated:

Hagyams eats everything

Enyona.m_xx stated:

Omg this dress is so perfect

Saventigh stated:

So Preeeettttyyyyy

Mrswinful stated:

This kente is in a class by itself

___eet___ stated:

The beauty of simplicity

Nalabenachic stated:

I don't know of it because I sell earrings, but my eyes always go there first and may I just say this is beautiful The dress, hair, woman ❤️❤️

Beauty technicians stated:

It’s the simplicity! Such elegance!

maaadjoa7 stated:

Simplicity will always win

