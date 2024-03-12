Nana Ama McBrown is one of the few female celebrities who loves to wear white dresses on regular days

The talented actress has introduced a new hairstyle to her fans before the 2024 Easter festivities

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's white outfit and dance video on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Felicity Ama Agyemang, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, is living her life to the fullest as her glam team collaborates with top boutiques and designers to find stunning outfits for her.

The Onua Showtime host shared a video of herself in a signature white dress by Mayan Stitches that she paired with a short, curly hairstyle.

Nana Ama McBrown looks gorgeous in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown.

Nana Ama McBrown looked elegant in the long dress with simple floral embroidery on the left bust to add colour to her look.

The 46-year-old was accessorised with a gold jewellery set that matched her cute bag for the video shoot.

Watch the video below;

Nana Ama McBrown shows off her dance moves at an event

Nana Ama McBrown, the chief executive officer of the newly established Kids Lounge by McBrown, wore a pink sleeveless bodycon dress and short bob hairstyle while dancing at a public event.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

kei_llah stated:

The Queen of our generation ❤❤❤

Gregokyere stated:

Mama #brimm

Lernylomotey stated:

Ahu)f3

Sheshatta stated:

Why am I busy smilingthis is so cute, I can’t stop watching ❤❤

_regina_asante8 stated:

Nana, I always especially covered u and Maxin by the pool blood of our lord jesus christ

tinababy_gh stated:

Empress 1❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Albyablord stated:

Ama papabi! Onaaaapooo ❤️❤️❤️

Eejaycosmetics stated:

Ama Broni

Mizquayson stated:

Keep being this; you deserve everything, grace ❤️

mic2007ukgh stated:

You’re killing me softly ooo

eddys_clothing_ stated:

I love u nana❤️❤️❤️❤️

Nana Ama McBrown Introduces New Fashion Trend, Slays All-Silver-Chained Gown And Flawless Makeup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown, who raised the fashion bar for style influencers. With her elegant ponytail haircut and impeccable makeup, the 46-year-old amazed her fans.

For consistently endorsing Ghanaian designers on her social media sites, Nana Ama McBrown has drawn criticism from some people.

