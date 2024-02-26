A-lister Ghanaian actress looks extremely gorgeous as she shows off her natural hair in a viral video

The fashion mogul looked beautiful with or without her expensive wigs in the beautiful video trending online

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's incredible TikTok video trending online

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has stunned her fans after posting a video of herself with mild makeup and no wig on social media.

The famous style icon, known for slaying in classy outfits for her photoshoots and luxurious vacations abroad, looked casual and chic in a white bathrobe for this lovely TikTok video.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah slays in elegant outfits. Photo credit: @jackieappiah.

In the viral, Jackie Appiah was spotted in a purple long-sleeve sweater and matching tracksuit while rocking purple designer loafers.

As she posed for the cameras, Jackie Appiah completed her look with her green Hermès bag.

Jackie Appiah slays in a two-piece silky outfit

YOLO star Jackie Appiah looked fabulous in a beautiful two-piece outfit with two pockets designed with fur.

She was photographed holding a cherry red mini Christian Dior bag while accessorizing her look with a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet and an expensive wristwatch.

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

sky_lar699 stated:

Which filter so I can also try

akua_boltin stated:

Please take me along .. you are enjoying too much

Buzzyphilip stated:

It's a good research topic

chocolary_queen stated:

Can I be ur handbag??

bernardblessing4 stated:

All round blessings

Stevezejiaku stated:

The Queen of her own world❤️

paulyaro28 stated:

Wei dier Jackie the traveller

Heiseshun stated:

@jackieappiah Haha, I'll buy some so we all end up there

Hajiaofficial stated:

Mama abeg take me along ❤❤❤

Mrglobal stated:

My baby

akosu2 stated:

Beautiful Soul ❤

Fuhdoris stated:

No, because money dey❤️❤️

Itzmebenny stated:

Lady J u need someone like me to escape to the airport with your travelling bag ️

Jackie Appiah Looks Fabulous In Maxi Dress As She Washes Her Clothes With Her Hands

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jackie Appiah, who went viral after a video of her washing clothing by hand was shared on Instagram.

The mother-of-one looked stunning in a stylish outfit and elegant shoes to finish her appearance.

Some social media users have left comments praising her perfect beauty in Jackie Appiah's video.

