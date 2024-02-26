Jackie Appiah: Actress Goes Viral As She Shows Her Real Face Without Wearing Expensive Frontal Wig
- A-lister Ghanaian actress looks extremely gorgeous as she shows off her natural hair in a viral video
- The fashion mogul looked beautiful with or without her expensive wigs in the beautiful video trending online
- Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's incredible TikTok video trending online
Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has stunned her fans after posting a video of herself with mild makeup and no wig on social media.
The famous style icon, known for slaying in classy outfits for her photoshoots and luxurious vacations abroad, looked casual and chic in a white bathrobe for this lovely TikTok video.
In the viral, Jackie Appiah was spotted in a purple long-sleeve sweater and matching tracksuit while rocking purple designer loafers.
As she posed for the cameras, Jackie Appiah completed her look with her green Hermès bag.
Watch the video below;
Jackie Appiah slays in a two-piece silky outfit
YOLO star Jackie Appiah looked fabulous in a beautiful two-piece outfit with two pockets designed with fur.
She was photographed holding a cherry red mini Christian Dior bag while accessorizing her look with a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet and an expensive wristwatch.
Check out the photos below;
Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's video
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
sky_lar699 stated:
Which filter so I can also try
akua_boltin stated:
Please take me along .. you are enjoying too much
Buzzyphilip stated:
It's a good research topic
chocolary_queen stated:
Can I be ur handbag??
bernardblessing4 stated:
All round blessings
Stevezejiaku stated:
The Queen of her own world❤️
paulyaro28 stated:
Wei dier Jackie the traveller
Heiseshun stated:
@jackieappiah Haha, I'll buy some so we all end up there
Hajiaofficial stated:
Mama abeg take me along ❤❤❤
Mrglobal stated:
My baby
akosu2 stated:
Beautiful Soul ❤
Fuhdoris stated:
No, because money dey❤️❤️
Itzmebenny stated:
Lady J u need someone like me to escape to the airport with your travelling bag ️
Jackie Appiah Looks Fabulous In Maxi Dress As She Washes Her Clothes With Her Hands
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jackie Appiah, who went viral after a video of her washing clothing by hand was shared on Instagram.
The mother-of-one looked stunning in a stylish outfit and elegant shoes to finish her appearance.
Some social media users have left comments praising her perfect beauty in Jackie Appiah's video.
