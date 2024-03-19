Ghanaian Bride Goes Braless As She Rocks A Beaded Deep Plunge Kente Gown For Her Plush Wedding
- Ghanaian bride Aba is a fashionable woman who knows her body type and the perfect attention-seeking dress for her wedding
- The gorgeous and eloquent bride looked fabulous in different custom-made dresses for her event
- Some social media users have applauded the designer and makeup artist for their incredible work
Ghanaian bride, Aba opted for a daring kente gown for her luxurious traditional wedding ceremony with prominent personalities in attendance.
In the viral video, the tall and slim bride wore a deep plunge corseted kente gown, showing off her cleavage and flat tummy.
The fashion designer used expensive rhinestones to design the off-shoulder kente that made the bride glow on her big day.
The talented female makeup artist Chelsea Blaq did Ghanaian bride Aba's makeup and hairstyling perfectly for her traditional wedding.
Check out the photos below;
Ghanaian bride Aba and her bridesmaids slay in tie & dye outfits
The beautiful bride and her pretty bridesmaids looked gorgeous in custom-made tie-and-dye maxi dresses for their makeup and hairstyling session.
Watch the video below;
