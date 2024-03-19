Ghanaian bride Aba is a fashionable woman who knows her body type and the perfect attention-seeking dress for her wedding

The gorgeous and eloquent bride looked fabulous in different custom-made dresses for her event

Some social media users have applauded the designer and makeup artist for their incredible work

Ghanaian bride, Aba opted for a daring kente gown for her luxurious traditional wedding ceremony with prominent personalities in attendance.

In the viral video, the tall and slim bride wore a deep plunge corseted kente gown, showing off her cleavage and flat tummy.

Ghanaian bride Aba and her husband rock classy kente ensembles. Photo credit: @live_with_kwaku.

Source: Instagram

The fashion designer used expensive rhinestones to design the off-shoulder kente that made the bride glow on her big day.

The talented female makeup artist Chelsea Blaq did Ghanaian bride Aba's makeup and hairstyling perfectly for her traditional wedding.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian bride Aba and her bridesmaids slay in tie & dye outfits

The beautiful bride and her pretty bridesmaids looked gorgeous in custom-made tie-and-dye maxi dresses for their makeup and hairstyling session.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Aba's wedding photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Tracymireku stated:

Astonishing

mzz_akosuacutie stated:

This is ❤️❤️❤️

harr_yet stated:

Ow Jesus❤

miss_yaa.rn stated:

Just wow

Efiyanyame stated:

Menye 1 enaaa bo po always on point

Magembehallod stated

Mambo vp?

Drahireneemefa stated:

Stunning

Aanaanartey stated:

Beautiful beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

Solaceboatengasantewaa stated:

MUA extraordinaire

nanaop_gh stated:

Sometimes, I'm short of words to describe your works you are absolutely amazing

Glamaybeauty stated:

Flawless ❤️

babi22214 stated:

The way you make these ladies look flawless and yet simple marvels me. One day you will do mine

