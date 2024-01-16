Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey is trending online after flaunting her cleavage in a lovely video

The eloquent television presenter stepped out in style after celebrating her birthday in grand style

Some social media users have commented on Emelia Brobbey's new photos trending on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey, who celebrated her birthday on January 7, 2024, has caused a stir with her new look.

The talented star, famously known for constantly shedding tears in her movies, wore a stylish blazer dress that exposed her cleavage.

Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey slays in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @emeliabrobbey

Source: Instagram

Emelia Brobbey looked charming in a frontal hairstyle and mild makeup while accessorizing her look with a round necklace, matching earrings, and fashionable rings.

Watch the video below;

Emelia Brobbey rocks a silver gown

Okukuseku talk show host Emelia Brobbey flaunted her cleavage in a stylish gown highlighting her curves.

Emelia Brobbey styled her look with a pink Jacquemus bag that matched her shiny strappy heels.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Emelia Brobbey's elegant outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Ehwhurahmarheugenia stated:

You're very beautiful, but dresses that expose some part of your body that needs to be covered take your beauty away.

Naceemusic stated:

The Evergreen Emelia… Always dazzling ❤️

jonasdery310 stated:

You look very sweet, dear

Tonymaik.564 stated:

Amazing black Queen ❤️

sarabel488 stated:

nice outfit looks so good

quaye9891 stated:

You're too fine ❤

Dancelykmi stated:

U look Great God bless your Journey, sweetheart ❤️

frankbawa5 stated:

Nice view ❤️

Richardkobby stated:

Queen ❤️❤️❤️

Sandraamanor stated:

Stunning ❤️

isaacarthur8535 stated:

Hello

Jonathatwum stated:

Nice

Iamobaapajulie stated:

Stunning always❤️❤️❤️

trishafabulous_plus stated:

Afia papabi. You’re simply a stunner

cee4real stated:

Priceless beauty

kate_amoa stated:

Beautiful you

joshua112h2022 stated:

@emeliabrobbey 3rd slide! Stunning baby ❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh