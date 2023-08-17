Madame Frema Osei-Opare stepped out in style with her designer bag at President Akufo-Addo's sister's conferment in the Eastern Region

Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawling won over the crowd with her simplicity and classy look

Some social media users have commented on the trending videos from the high-profile event

Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, First Lady of Ghana and other dignitaries looked regal in beautiful ensembles at President Akufo-Addo's sister's conferment at the Presbyterian College of Education, Akropong Akuampem, in the Eastern Region.

Madame Frema Osei-Opare, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawling and President Akufo-Addo look classy in white outfits. Photo credit: @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

Madame Ferma Opare wore a stunning white long-sleeve two-piece outfit styled with a Salvatore Ferragamo foulard print studio top handle bag.

The former lecturer at the University of Ghana looked splendid in mild makeup, a black centre-parted hairstyle while accessorising her look with an elegant jewellery set.

President Akufo-Addo arrives at the event

President Akufo-Addo looked dapper in a white bakari smock and black trousers as his sister Madam Marigold was outdoors as the Abrewatia of Benkum Kyeame Abusua. Her official title will be Abrewatia Nana Abena Oye.

Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings stuns in a stylish white outfit

Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings looked spectacular in a long-sleeve lace outfit and a turban for the high-profile event.

Some social media users have commented on the trending video posted by blogger Nkonkonsa

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

everyone__loves_kukies stated:

Owners of GH

kkyn__jr stated:

Family and friends governance… only in Ghana that we vote for a president and his family to rule us.

thunderman31 stated:

My Larteh people never disappoint. They are present in their numbers

kaakyire_kay stated:

Am I the only one who saw that fallen angel on a call in front der? Or ibi my eyes boie

nana_agye_sikapa stated:

He should rename this school after his uncle, not Legon

iam_dwamena26 stated:

Ghana sika nkoaaa

follyayele90 stated:

With all this money in 1 Place, you still need bet tax to develop the country. Evil leaders.

Source: YEN.com.gh