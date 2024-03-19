TV3 morning show host Berla Mundi has set a new fashion trend with her one-hand kente dress

The screen diva wore a beaded outfit designed with a blue pattern kente and shimmering plain kente fabric

Some social media users have commented on Berla Mundi's traditional outfit and flawless makeup

Award-winning media personality Berlinda Addardey, popularly called Berla Mundi, stole the New Day morning show with her stunning kente outfit.

The newly married woman wore a beautiful ensemble designed by Ezekiel Yartel, the creative director of Yartel GH, to celebrate the creative team weaving quality kente fabrics during Heritage Month.

TV3 presenter Berla Mundi rocks beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @berlamundi

Source: Instagram

Berla Mundi looked classy in an expensive frontal hairstyle and mild makeup while steering affairs on the show. She wore blue fabric for her stylish gele headwrap while rocking elegant high heels.

Check out the photos below;

Berla Mundi looks gorgeous in a red dress

Former Miss Malaika contestant Berla Mundi looked effortlessly chic in a red long-sleeve dress and glamorous centre-parted curly hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian entrepreneur Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh has commented on Berla Mundi's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

therealangela_k stated:

Coded. We hear and we love you

villas_boaz stated:

The ever gorgeous hardworking lady in Ghana . Most recognized international media personality from Ghana and beyond Africa . Keep doing what you do

ruphina86 stated:

Beautiful! Looks like you are one of the few celebrities with a natural body❤️

audrey_buah stated:

your beauty so strong like a hurricane, it BLUE me away

_thenicholas stated:

Serveee us

Akosuadf stated:

Aaaaah seee fine gal wey love Jesus

gloriaosarfo stated:

Glorious Berla

Richperry stated:

You look so nice I can't even blink ❤️❤️❤️

gwen_addo stated:

My beautiful sister ❤

Salmamumin stated:

And it looks good on you

Berla Mundi Looks Glamorous In A Classy Customised Gown For Her Private Wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Berla Mundi, who took the internet by storm with her stunning traditional wedding ensemble.

The beauty queen looked terrific in a gorgeous kente costume and hairstyle for the private occasion.

Several people have commented on Berla Mundi's exquisite wedding pictures on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh