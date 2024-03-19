Berla Mundi: TV3 Presenter Looks Regal In Stylish One-Hand Kente Dress To Celebrate Heritage Month
- TV3 morning show host Berla Mundi has set a new fashion trend with her one-hand kente dress
- The screen diva wore a beaded outfit designed with a blue pattern kente and shimmering plain kente fabric
- Some social media users have commented on Berla Mundi's traditional outfit and flawless makeup
Award-winning media personality Berlinda Addardey, popularly called Berla Mundi, stole the New Day morning show with her stunning kente outfit.
The newly married woman wore a beautiful ensemble designed by Ezekiel Yartel, the creative director of Yartel GH, to celebrate the creative team weaving quality kente fabrics during Heritage Month.
Berla Mundi looked classy in an expensive frontal hairstyle and mild makeup while steering affairs on the show. She wore blue fabric for her stylish gele headwrap while rocking elegant high heels.
Berla Mundi looks gorgeous in a red dress
Former Miss Malaika contestant Berla Mundi looked effortlessly chic in a red long-sleeve dress and glamorous centre-parted curly hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.
Ghanaian entrepreneur Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh has commented on Berla Mundi's outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
therealangela_k stated:
Coded. We hear and we love you
villas_boaz stated:
The ever gorgeous hardworking lady in Ghana . Most recognized international media personality from Ghana and beyond Africa . Keep doing what you do
ruphina86 stated:
Beautiful! Looks like you are one of the few celebrities with a natural body❤️
audrey_buah stated:
your beauty so strong like a hurricane, it BLUE me away
_thenicholas stated:
Serveee us
Felicia Osei steps up her fashion game as she slays in stylish African print outfit and gele headwrap
Akosuadf stated:
Aaaaah seee fine gal wey love Jesus
gloriaosarfo stated:
Glorious Berla
Richperry stated:
You look so nice I can't even blink ❤️❤️❤️
gwen_addo stated:
My beautiful sister ❤
Salmamumin stated:
And it looks good on you
Berla Mundi Looks Glamorous In A Classy Customised Gown For Her Private Wedding
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Berla Mundi, who took the internet by storm with her stunning traditional wedding ensemble.
The beauty queen looked terrific in a gorgeous kente costume and hairstyle for the private occasion.
Several people have commented on Berla Mundi's exquisite wedding pictures on social media.
