Students of CGK Memorial Fashion School in Accra have been blessed with a kind donation by a US-based couple

The couple, Mr and Mrs Yaw Frimpong, gave out books to the students to enhance their insights into fashion design and cosmetology

Rita Bakoko, a facilitator at the school, described the donation as timely and expressed pride that they will be having those books in their library

A generous Ghanaian couple in the US donated to the Cathecist Georgina Korankyekwaa (CGK) Memorial Fashion School in Accra.

The couple, Mr and Mrs yaw Frimpong from Minnesota, presented textbooks and other items to enhance educational resources and nurture development for students to succeed.

Students Of CGK Memorial Fashion School Receive Generous Donation From US-Based Couple Photo source: CGK Fashion School

Source: UGC

According to the Frimpongs, their philanthropic act aimed to enrich the learning experience for students pursuing careers in fashion design and cosmetology. The books, known for their comprehensive insights into fashion design and cosmetology, would be invaluable resources for the students.

“We recognized the profound impact the textbooks could have on the students’ knowledge acquisition. We hope the textbooks make a difference in the students’ learning experience,” said the couple.

Receiving the books on behalf of the school, Rita Bakoko a Fashion Facilitator at the school, addressed the evolving trend in the fashion industry and emphasized the significance and timely presentation of the textbooks to the school’s library.

“I find these books to be extremely pertinent in fashion design, pattern making, and cosmetology. They offer detailed insights into current trends and comprehensive step-by-step explanations. We are proud to have them in the school’s library.”

Sarah Ayittey, a student at the school said that the books hold immense promise in broadening the knowledge and understanding of the fashion industry and serve as indispensable tools for staying abreast with the latest trends in the fashion industry.

The donation arrived at a pivotal moment for the fashion school, which has recently experienced a significant surge in student enrollment. Increased enrollment has necessitated the construction of additional classrooms and the recruitment of more TVET-certified facilitators. Plans are underway to construct two state-of-the-art studios and a pavilion for hosting fashion shows. The school aims to become a centre of excellence in vocational and educational training. Focusing on competency-based training and state-of-the-art facilities, the school ensures students receive a top-notch education.

Prospective students who tour the campus have shown appreciation for the school's TVET-accredited status, strong industry connections, modern facilities, including the Capp Hall, Boerigter IT Laboratory, a hostel for distant students, qualified facilitators, and the school’s vision of equipping graduates to master complex challenges, overcome adversity, be more marketable and access opportunities in society.

CGK Fashion School graduation

Meanwhile, the Catechist Georgina Korankyewaa Memorial Fashion School in Ghana celebrated its newest cohort of graduates over the weekend with a dazzling fashion show spotlighting the students' skills and creativity.

The school, named after the late Catechist Georgina Korankyewaa, offers a vocational programme to empower Ghanaian youth to enter the country's fashion industry.

At the graduation ceremony, attendees were treated to a display of original fashions crafted by the graduates. The designs demonstrated the talents they had honed over their course of study.

Source: YEN.com.gh