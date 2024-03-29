Naa Ashorkor Flaunts Her Flat Stomach For The First Time As She Rocks Stylish African Print Outfit
Award-winning Ghanaian actress Naa Ashorkor is on our style radar, especially this Heritage Month, as she promotes top Ghanaian fashion brands on her social media pages.
The TV3 morning show host looked stunning in a short-sleeve African print dress with unique designs on the sleeve and trimming.
She wore a matching form-fitting skirt with beautiful see-through lace fabric to match her standout.
Naa Ashorkor looked ethereal in her short natural locs and mild makeup as she posed for the photoshoot.
Check out the photos below;
TV3 presenter Naa Ashorkor dazzles in an African print gown
The celebrity mother, Naa Ashorkor, looked fabulous as always in a corseted three-quarter suede and African print dress.
She wore heavy makeup and beautiful stud earrings while flaunting her cleavage in the custom-made dress.
Some social media users have commented on Naa Ashorkor's elegant outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Drhannahlisa stated:
This picture says it in Ga
Chichiyakubu stated:
Like a doll so cute
Brenlutte stated:
Bawdy goals
misosman_19 stated:
Naaa
Tinastube stated:
Your locs are growing beautifully . Why did I cut mine?
al_samad_jnr stated:
I can’t even type it myself. I use voice recording
Smilingmuscles stated:
My personal person ❤
amaabrokwah_appiah stated:
Noko niiiiiiccccceeeee❤❤❤❤
dennito_reigns stated:
Papa❤️❤️❤️
edna_golden stated:
Feel yourself sis ❤️
khobbiewan_1 stated:
Beautiful Cinderella ❤️
appiah5909 stated:
Beautiful
zee_issahak stated:
N nyir33 nmegna - Waali
Ghanaian Actress Naa Ashorkor Looks Regal In Corseted Brocade And Pink Floral Dresses
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Naa Ashorkor, one of the most stylish female celebrities at the 2023 VGMA.
To co-host the event, the media personality donned two unique gowns created by the gifted Ghanaian designer Pistis Ghana.
Naa Ashorkor, a brand influencer, has received a lot of praise on social media for her gorgeous appearance, which has gone viral.
Source: YEN.com.gh