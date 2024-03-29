Famous Ghanaian actress Naa Ashorkor loves to rock African print dresses for most of her photoshoots

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Naa Ashorkor is on our style radar, especially this Heritage Month, as she promotes top Ghanaian fashion brands on her social media pages.

The TV3 morning show host looked stunning in a short-sleeve African print dress with unique designs on the sleeve and trimming.

Ghanaian actress Naa Ashorkor stuns in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @naa_ashorkor

She wore a matching form-fitting skirt with beautiful see-through lace fabric to match her standout.

Naa Ashorkor looked ethereal in her short natural locs and mild makeup as she posed for the photoshoot.

Check out the photos below;

TV3 presenter Naa Ashorkor dazzles in an African print gown

The celebrity mother, Naa Ashorkor, looked fabulous as always in a corseted three-quarter suede and African print dress.

She wore heavy makeup and beautiful stud earrings while flaunting her cleavage in the custom-made dress.

Some social media users have commented on Naa Ashorkor's elegant outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Drhannahlisa stated:

This picture says it in Ga

Chichiyakubu stated:

Like a doll so cute

Brenlutte stated:

Bawdy goals

misosman_19 stated:

Naaa

Tinastube stated:

Your locs are growing beautifully . Why did I cut mine?

al_samad_jnr stated:

I can’t even type it myself. I use voice recording

Smilingmuscles stated:

My personal person ❤

amaabrokwah_appiah stated:

Noko niiiiiiccccceeeee❤❤❤❤

dennito_reigns stated:

Papa❤️❤️❤️

edna_golden stated:

Feel yourself sis ❤️

khobbiewan_1 stated:

Beautiful Cinderella ❤️

appiah5909 stated:

Beautiful

zee_issahak stated:

N nyir33 nmegna - Waali

