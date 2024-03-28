United Showbiz host MzGee's fashion sense has taken a new direction since she employed Akosua Vee as her stylist

The talented and eloquent presenter is always seen rocking beautiful dresses designed by creative African talents

Some social media users have commented on MzGee's kente outfit and flawless makeup

United Showbiz host Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, popularly called MzGee, has raised the standard for other television presenters as she rocks a luxe bespoke kente dress.

MzGee looked gorgeous in an African print sleeveless kente gown with creatively designed ruffled sleeves.

MzGee slays in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @iammzgee

The talented fashion designer Meekagh added a stylish peplum with gold trimmings that matched the shimmering in her kente gown.

The style influencer, MzGee, accessorised her look with expensive handmade gold handbag, earrings and necklace.

MzGee looks classy in an African print dress

MzGee looked like a barbie in a puff-sleeved wrapped African dress to the popular entertainment show.

She wore a puff-sleeved dress with white collar and white belt to match the designs in the dress.

Ghanaian model Victoria Michaels has commented on MzGee's stylish African print dress

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Vicamichaels stated:

What a Beauri

obaahemaa_akyere stated:

Oh yes, it is the glory and the doing of the Lord ❤️

desmond_boakye_mponponsuo stated:

The kente style looks good on you. ❤️

Rrayparadis stated:

You never disappoint. You Rock!!. Love it! ❤️

paakofiappreku stated:

Fine like wine

Sdovlo stated:

Daavi Lebene alekenyeagba

maame_ama_leyonce stated:

Just just beautiful,

Dapaahabel stated:

Beautiful. Love your dress ❤️❤️

gaiseyeliz900 stated:

Absolutely beautiful Mamaga

Sweetadoma stated:

This is the doing of the lord ❤

moda_stpatrick stated:

Waooosuch a QUEEN❤️. I like @kwameaplus outfit to

dorcasafiaaddo stated:

Neat

obaa_pa_zuzu stated:

So beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

MzGee: United Showbiz Host Just Wore A Sheer Dress Designed With Expensive Beads And Broken Glasses

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how MzGee has emerged as a role model for young people with her excellent presentation.

Since replacing McBrown, the United Showbiz host has never worn the same ensembles in front of and behind the cameras.

Social media users have commented about MzGee's daring haircut choices and most recent ensemble on the show.

