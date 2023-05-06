Ghanaian actress Naa Ashorkor was among the best-dressed female celebrities at the 2023 VGMA

The media personality wore two custom-made dresses by talented Ghanaian designer Pistis Ghana to co-host the event

Many social media users have commented on the brand influencer Naa Ashorkor's stunning looks, which have gone viral on social media

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Naa Ashorkor was one of the three hosts for the just-ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The multitalented female celebrity dressed decently in elegant dresses that portrayed her personal style and class.

Ghanaian actress Naa Ashorkor looks elegant in African braids. Photo credit: @naa_ashorkor

Ghanaian actress dazzles in a corseted gown

Ghanaian media personality Naa Ashorkor looked flamboyant in a form-fitting dress by Ghanaian designer Pistis Ghana to co-host the 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

She wore a cleavage-baring sleeveless dress with ruffles at one side. The designer used shiny black lace to overlay the brown see-through lace.

Naa Ashorkor looked gorgeous in her flawless makeup as she smiled beautifully at the camera.

Naa Ashorkor looks glamorous in a pink lace dress

The celebrity mother and Asaase Radio presenter looked classy in an off-shoulder floral dress as she co-hosted the 2023 VGMA with Berla Mundi and James Gardiner.

Naa Ashorkor styled her African braids to compliment her splendid look. She accessorized her look with a simple earring while flaunting her wedding ring.

